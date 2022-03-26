news, latest-news,

Ballarat Grammar art and design captains Emma Twomey and Grace Hobbs hope artworks created in Ballarat will help the recovery of flood victims in Queensland and New South Wales. The two, along with renowned ceramicist and Ballarat Grammar teacher Ruby Pilven, have pulled together a massive online art auction to raise funds for Red Cross flood relief programs. Students, staff and Ballarat artists have donated more than 50 artworks to be sold after a five-day auction period next week. "This auction is designed to help raise money for people impacted by the floods in NSW and Queensland," Emma said. "It's just everywhere on the news and it's really confronting and hard to see a lot of people struggle with the impact of it - people have lost their homes, lost family members. It's a really difficult situation for a lot of people," Grace said. The pair have designed posters, spoken at school assemblies and helped approach students, staff and the local artist community for donations. And they've been buoyed by the response with artworks in different mediums including ceramics, print, painting, textile, sculpture and photography in the online catalogue. IN OTHER NEWS "Ballarat has so many amazing and talented artists, and Ballarat Grammar students and parents, former students and staff are creatives so it's really nice to be able to use art for a cause and help others, and it's also a really good opportunity for people to get to know the local creatives in our town," Ms Pilven said. Ms Pilven, who has previously donated her ceramic works to other charity art auctions, said art was a way of bringing the community together and providing much-needed aid for those who had lost everything in the devastating floods. "I know by making art we can help the flood victims." Bidding in the Ballarat Grammar online art auction opens at www.bgs.vic.edu.au at 9am on Monday March 28 and closes on Friday April 1 at 8pm. Successful bidders will have to pick up their artworks by the last day of the school term on April 8. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/530d4c95-b379-4b2e-aaf1-2eb155cda14a.jpg/r0_328_4429_2830_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg