news, latest-news, Commercial property Ballarat

Caine Property, alongside Colliers, are excited to bring to market a rare parcel of land with a large frontage to the busy Western Freeway. Comprising a total of 118,819 spare metres (approx.) across four titles on the corner of Orchard Lane in Warrenheip, this is an opportunity not to be missed. Situated in a highly desirable location, the property is only five minutes from Ballarat's CBD and is located near a BP petrol station, Shell service station, Oliver Real Food and Ballarat Provedore and Mill Markets. Recently re-zoned to Commercial 2 (CZ2), this property also has a design and development overlay. The property is a once in a lifetime development opportunity to buy one lot or all four. Don't delay, contact the agencies for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/c08ff6d2-9d01-4165-9ecb-ae6520f62f24.jpg/r0_549_5013_3381_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg