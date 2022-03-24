Western Freeway (corner of Orchard Lane) | Rare parcel of land
- Western Freeway (corner of Orchard Lane)
- 118,819 square metres across four separate titles
- Expressions of interest close Wednesday April 13 at 4pm
- Agency: Caine Property in conjunction with Colliers
- Agency: Damian Caine on 402 556 556, Andrew Lewis on 0418 508 908, or James Lawson on 0488 167 173
- Inspect: By appointment
Caine Property, alongside Colliers, are excited to bring to market a rare parcel of land with a large frontage to the busy Western Freeway.
Comprising a total of 118,819 spare metres (approx.) across four titles on the corner of Orchard Lane in Warrenheip, this is an opportunity not to be missed.
Situated in a highly desirable location, the property is only five minutes from Ballarat's CBD and is located near a BP petrol station, Shell service station, Oliver Real Food and Ballarat Provedore and Mill Markets.
Recently re-zoned to Commercial 2 (CZ2), this property also has a design and development overlay.
The property is a once in a lifetime development opportunity to buy one lot or all four. Don't delay, contact the agencies for more information.