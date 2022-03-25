news, latest-news,

Construction has not yet started on the multi-million dollar Trentham Community Hub, although a contract was awarded to a Ballarat-based builder last year. According to the Hepburn Shire Council's website, work is expected to start this month on the long-awaited community hub, to be located at the Trentham Mechanics Institute on High Street. In December, the council awarded Ballarat-based builder S.J Weir a contract to carry out the works on the $4.62 million project which could increase to almost $5 million. The company is waiting on the approval of a building permit before it can start work at the site. Once finished, expected to be in April 2023, the Trentham Community Hub will incorporate a community library, council customer service centre, visitor information services, large community hall, commercial-style kitchen, playgroup area, on-site parking and landscaped surrounds. IN OTHER NEWS: Hepburn Shire Council mayor Tim Drylie said the hub was a key project for the council, and would help realise a contemporary space for Trentham and surrounding communities. "Feedback from the community has shaped the design, which means we will have an incredible facility that will be enjoyed by generations to come," Cr Drylie said. The hub project was identified in the Trentham Community Facilities Review conducted in 2013. The project has gained traction since 2019 and undergone a rigorous process of community consultation and review. "Thank you to members of the Project Advisory Group who worked together to develop a design that met the needs and expectations of the community," Cr Drylie said. "We are very grateful to the Victorian government, who has committed $3.5 million funding towards the project through the Regional Infrastructure Fund." Cr Drylie said the tender had come in higher than initial estimates due to the high volume of work available in the building and construction industry, along with the increasing price of materials. "We recognise these pressures have impacted the cost of this project, but council also knows that there has been a thorough process to get to this point in delivering a facility that meets the community's needs and expectations," he said. "We have also applied for a significant grant through Living Libraries Victoria, the result of which will be announced early next year. We are hopeful of securing a positive response from this application with a decision due in the next few months." The hub is designed to meet requirements for a 5 Star Green Star performance rating, meaning it will be at a level of 'Australian excellence' in relation to environmental design elements. A generator will provide electricity during power outages due to storms, floods, bushfires or other events, and help affected community members and aid recovery efforts during any future emergencies. Details of the project are available online at: https://participate.hepburn.vic.gov.au/trentham-community-hub. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HGEQmb32Jrb7fFYffAPJvy/8f92959f-c3b3-4d16-893f-30c0a040c988.jpg/r1_0_1196_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg