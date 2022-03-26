news, latest-news,

Ballarat's reputation as a host city is growing. This year alone we've welcomed the WNBL, AFLW, AusCycling National Road Championships, the Melbourne Storm, 3x3 National Championships, and the A-League while two AFL fixtures at Mars Stadium loom on the horizon. Our genuine contention to be a major hub for the 2026 Commonwealth Games speak volumes of Ballarat's potential. But, the biggest opportunities may just lie on oft-maligned square pitches. Western United's announcement of an extra A-League game at Morshead Park, the first at the purpose-built soccer facility, has re-ignited dreams of more elite soccer in the city. While United's foray into Ballarat is making good ground, it hasn't been helped by Mars Stadium's oval field. "Being able to play at a regional football facility on a purpose-built soccer pitch means the fans will be a lot closer to the action. The players will be more enclosed," Western United's general manager of community and operations Darren Harris told The Courier. The chance to showcase Morshead Park comes at the perfect time. The City of Ballarat has already made its case to become a training hub for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup, jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Morshead Park has proven worthy before, hosting Bahrain during the 2014 Asia Cup before late being used by the Matildas for a training camp in 2016, which included a friendly against New Zealand. "Following our success in hosting Bahrain as part of the 2014 Asia Cup, City of Ballarat was invited by the Football Federation of Australia to be part of the Australia New Zealand bid to host the Women's World Cup in 2023," then Ballarat mayor Ben Taylor said after the announcement of Australia and New Zealand's successful bid in 2020. Council has previously said it would campaign with the state government for funding for facility upgrades to make it more appealing for international teams looking for a training base in 2023. The first 13 Australian training sites have already been selected, including Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium, JL Murphy Reserve and Reggio Calabria Club. But, the dream is not over yet. In the coming months, FIFA will conduct an evaluation of other prospective training sites across Australia and New Zealand. Who knows, put on a good show for Western United and Morshead Park might just get the nod.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/30684ae8-bb5a-4157-8a30-debb94532b20.JPG/r2_559_5469_3648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg