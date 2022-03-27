comment,

I have just returned from the opening day of the Elvis exhibition at the Bendigo Art Gallery and would like to congratulate the Bendigo Art Gallery for all the hard work, foresight and negotiation in being able to bring this great show to Australia. May I ask why the Ballarat Art Gallery is so lacking in this area given they are unable to even open the cafe, let alone negotiate any good showings for the public in this town? I know we had the Linda McCartney show but seriously they need to speak to Bendigo to find out how you conduct these presentations. If Bendigo can put on Monroe, Grace Kelly and Elvis, who are the people in Ballarat that are sitting on their hands and doing nothing to at least try to have these shows in Ballarat? Imagine the money that would flow from visitors to this city if in fact they were able to secure an exhibition of this magnitude. Jackie Kennedy. HAVE YOUR SAY BELOW. If the Ballarat board of the gallery or whoever organises these showings has heard of Priscilla Presley, then may I suggest you make inquiries on how to obtain a show of that magnitude and to do it properly. You could learn a lot from the Bendigo Art Gallery if you choose to listen. I would be delighted to hear a response from the gallery powers that be but I won't hold my breath given it's operated by the Ballarat council. Jan Lucas, Ballarat. HAVE YOUR SAY BELOW. For the 2026 Commonwealth Games, it has been proposed for it to be a Regional Victoria-focused event. With no disrespect to regional Victoria but for costs and logistical reasons, the 2026 Commonwealth Games should be a Melbourne-focused event and using the same sporting facilities and public transport infrastructure that were used for the 2006 event. Regional Victoria could host the basketball, netball, T20 cricket and Rugby 7s preliminaries which Ballarat can be a part of. If Ballarat would like to host a major international athletics event at Mars Stadium, why not put in a bid to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships? The World Athletics Championships will attract a large contingent of Australian and international athletes to take part and it will be televised across the world. This event will also attract fans of athletics around Australia and the world. If Ballarat is interested in hosting the 2025 World Athletics Championships, why not approach the Victorian government and Visit Victoria about the concept? Malcolm Webster, Boronia. The idea of making public transport free might be useful if bus routes were more transparent and frequently improved. I don't want to ride a bus that takes me on a 'sightseeing' route. If I want to go into the city centre, I don't want to ride through every local street. I might as well just walk. David Santamaria, Ballarat East. Free buses cannot, and will not, serve the community until the bus network and timetables cover a larger portion of Ballarat and allow for convenient suburb-to-suburb transport without needing to change buses. Cam Dawe, Sebastopol. They should expand routes to new estates. Alfredton route 26 should extend to Lucas. Markus Gatt, Lucas. I think free buses are a great idea and would help a lot of people in need. Deborah Wilson, Miners Rest.

