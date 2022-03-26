comment,

When will our historic Ballarat central station be all-abilities accessible? Do you realise our historic 1862 central station is the only station on the line that is not all-abilities accessible. Why? Several weeks ago I took the train to Melbourne - dare I say what an ordeal. As normal, I went to Platform 1 and hopped on the train that was already there. To my surprise, there wasn't anyone on it! Then a train arrived from Wendouree to Platform 2. That was the train to Melbourne! How do we know which platform to go to before we arrive? Why haven't we made it clear that Platform 1 will be for trains from Melbourne and Platform 2 for Melbourne-bound trains. Added to my frustration was the fact that I had mobility issues at the time. The gates were closed as were the pedestrian-crossing gates - the only way I could get from Platform 1 to 2 was by the internal overpass bridge. RELATED COVERAGE: It was extremely difficult for me. But, this isn't about me. How do people with disabilities get from one platform to the other when the gates and the pedestrian access is closed? Does anybody care? Why is it that Ballarat's historic station has been allowed to decay and not be abilities accessible? HAVE YOUR SAY BELOW. Our representatives say that "The station precinct redevelopment will make a difference to Ballarat's current and future generations that will live and thrive in our progressive regional city." Really, without disability access at the station? Mr Mayor and others, you can spruik all you like about this so-called "development" of the station precinct. Why aren't they all focused on getting our central station renovated with easy all-abilities access between the platforms? We need you to put our community first. Ron Egeberg, Soldiers Hill. In The Age March 19 (page 8) the City of Ballarat had an advertisement for urban planners. The application and appointment process read, and I quote; 'No formal interviews, no rigorous processes'. The previous CEO and some of the directors left CoB precisely because of the lack of process in appointing staff. Has the CoB learnt nothing and is the 'No formal interviews, no rigorous processes' now policy for all CoB appointments. Finally, how does this align with the CEO's recent statement for greater oversight of projects? Arthur Shulkes, Ballarat

