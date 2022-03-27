news, latest-news, Replas, Ballarat, plastic, plastic threat, plastic rain, invisible menace, environment

What comes in all shapes and sizes, is perceptible in all manner of everyday life and has been found to corrupt every environmental compartment on earth, from the seemingly pristine air we breathe to the world's deepest ocean trenches as well as the falling rain, sea ice, crops, marine and animal life and even the human placenta? Plastic. It's as ubiquitous as it is global and indestructible. And much of it - in the form of many trillions of micro- and nanoplastic particles - is invisible to the naked eye. Any estimate on the amount of plastic pollution believed to have accumulated in the marine environment over the last century lacks precision, but the leading guess - made in 2015 - puts the figure at around 150 million tonnes. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, that figure increases by more than 14 million tonnes every year, with Australia responsible for at least 130,000 tonnes alone. And it is from the oceans, where plastics degrade into micro- and nanoplastics, which comes that uniquely anthropogenic phenomenon of plastic rain and the ensuing discovery of microplastics in human faeces and internal organs, including the lungs, kidneys, liver and brain. Just this week, microplastics were discovered in human blood for the first time, with the pollutant detected in almost 80 per cent of people tested. Researchers believe the particles could give rise to inflammation and cancer. Yet notwithstanding the truly global, all-encompassing breadth of plastic pollution, the challenge of marching back the inexorable growth of the problem has, until very recently, long eluded the international community. Until 2017 - when China flagged its intention to phase out waste imports - much of the developed world, including Australia, exported the bulk of their plastic waste to countries like China and India, with the remainder of the waste generally ending up in landfill, the ocean or incinerated. Less than 10 per cent was ultimately recycled. "Plastics have been produced for hundreds of years but there was no infrastructure set up to deal with the reuse and recycling of it and that's where [governments have] failed," said Mark Jacobsen, joint managing director of Replas - a Ballarat-based company specialising in the processing, manufacture and design of mixed recycled plastic furniture. "What we did as human beings - as government - was just send [our plastic waste] off to China thinking 'that's okay, it's gone', so the tsunami really hit when the federal government decided to ban plastic exports four years ago." Replas, which is set to become the new face of the federal government's Remade In Australia campaign, has been at the forefront of developing Australia's plastic circular economy, stepping into the void left by successive governments. For over a decade, the company has partnered with Melbourne recycling company Red Group, which on-sells to Replas millions of hard-to-recycle soft plastics - such as bread bags, chip packets, pasta and rice bags, confectionary wrappers - returned by consumers to Coles and Woolworths through its REDcycle program. In the last four months alone, Replas has received no less than $5 million worth of government grants. "More than three million pieces of the most problematic post-consumer plastic are returned to Coles and Woolworths every day," Mr Jacobsen said. "All of that plastic goes up to Replas in Ballarat and is made into fit-for-purpose furniture." Replas, he said, in turn sells this furniture to governments and corporations. "In effect, we're trying to get government to buy back their waste - and the more that they do, the easier it will be to get the scalability and infrastructure we need for soft plastic recycling. "Government is starting to see that without procurement, you can't recycle." This week, the federal government announced $60 million worth of investment for advanced recycling infrastructure, with a view to increasing the rate of plastic packaging recycling in Australia to 70 per cent by 2025. But a recent progress report by APCO found that of the 1.1 million tonnes of plastic packaging waste produced in in Australia in 2020, only 16 per cent was recovered and recycled, despite more than half considered easily recyclable. The report also found plastic recycling had flatlined since the voluntary recycling targets were introduced in 2017, with the country on track to recycle just 36 per cent of plastics annually by 2025. Citing this data, environmental groups, including the Australian Marine Conservation Society (ACMS), have cast doubt on the likelihood of realising the 70 per cent recycling goal without mandatory targets. "As long as Australia allows companies to increase their plastic use and avoid using recycled content, our oceans will pay the price," AMCS plastic expert Shane Cucow said. "It's time for the government to set mandatory targets to cut plastic use in Australia." It might be, however, that international developments ultimately force Australia's hand. Earlier this month, under the shadow of the Russia-Ukraine war, the United Nations Environment Assembly belatedly passed a landmark resolution, mandating the hasty creation of a legally binding treaty to address plastic pollution. The proposed treaty, which is envisaged to come into effect in 2024, was backed by 175 countries, including Australia, and described by supporters as environmentally momentous as the 2015 Paris climate accord. Of most significance was the breathtaking scope of the resolution, which not merely addresses the problem of ocean waste, but extends to the entire lifecycle of plastic - from production to disposal to recycling and reuse, including the legion of ways plastics contribute to what the UN has termed the "triple planetary crisis" of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. Time, of course, will tell whether the global community has the resolve to respond decisively to the promise of its mandate to curb plastic pollution. In that period, the commitment of Australia to meet its 2025 recycling targets will likewise be unmasked. What is already known, however, is that in the same period another 50 billion tonnes of plastic waste will have entered our oceans with devastating consequences for ourselves and our planet. Click here for a guide on how to recycle your soft plastics. /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154038149/7741b24f-94d7-4b5f-b695-d88bcd02a5ac.JPG/r11_0_4597_2591_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg