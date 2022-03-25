news, latest-news,

Ballarat International Foto Biennale has appointed a new chief executive officer following the departure of previous director Fiona Sweet during the 2021 biennale. Warrnambool Art Gallery director Vanessa Gerrans will switch jobs next month to lead the BIFB toward its 10th event and the opening of the National Centre for Photography next year. "The National Centre for Photography is such an exciting prospect on the horizon for Ballarat and will not only boost cultural tourism, but also provide so many opportunities for the region," she said in a statement. "I hope to develop strong connections and more collaborations, so these benefits continue to grow." In a further shakeup at the top of the biennial photographic festival, Mitchell Harris Wines managing director Alicia Linley has been appointed as chair of the BIFB having been a board member since 2018. "It's an exciting and challenging time for the BIFB Board and the management team as we direct the transformation of Ballarat's Union Bank building into the National Centre For Photography, whilst still driving forward with our vision to make the Biennale the most significant and prestigious photographic arts festival in Australia," Ms Linley said. IN OTHER NEWS The new appointments follow an organisational restructure that took place late last year in response to challenges and opportunities facing the organisation over the next five years. For the past six years Ms Gerrans has been director of Warrnambool Art Gallery during which time the gallery attained museum accreditation, gained new infrastructure to conserve and store the Art Collection, developed a digitisation project and created exhibitions, programming and events that have increased visitation. Ms Sweet left her role in December during the last weeks of the 2021 Ballarat International Foto Biennale which was extended until January following COVID lockdowns and disruptions during the early months of the event.

