Some the world's leading Irish dancers and musicians will transport audiences though Ireland's tumultuous history in Wendouree on Sunday. Hot off its premiere New York City run in 2021, A Taste of Ireland: The Irish Music and Dance Sensation will have audiences laughing, crying and jigging with a show that has entertained thousands across the world. It will feature a company of more than 20 performers with some of the world's leading Irish dancers and musicians, including many world champions and stars of Riverdance and Lord of the Dance. A Taste of Ireland producer Ceili Moore said the Irish were known for having the 'craic', which is an Irish word for fun, and A Taste of Ireland was no different. IN OTHER NEWS: "You'll laugh, dance and sing along with the performers celebrating all things Irish. There's something in it for everyone, and you're guaranteed to walk away feeling good. A night with A Taste of Ireland is truly one to remember and we cannot wait to share this with Victorian audiences," Moore said. Award-winning Irish dancers Sean Michael McHugh and Gavin Shevlin will be performing, while closer to home, Perth's Dakota Courtney is taking to the stage. Producer Brent Pace said Victoria was one of A Taste of Ireland's favourite places to tour. "We perform in such a diverse mix of theatres, ranging from intimate shows in Gippsland where the audience can hear every live acoustic tap, right through to the likes of Costa Hall and The Palms at Crown, where our show doubles its cast and production as we amplify the performer's energy throughout the theatre," Pace said. "As a producer, it is an exciting experience putting one of the largest Irish dance companies in the world onto different stages each night as we tell the tale of Ireland, immersing every audience member into the tale of the Celtic jewel." A Taste of Ireland began its Victorian tour on March 4 at Kyneton and will wrap-up on April 24 at Moonee Ponds. It brings all new sets, costumes, tunes and effects hot off its premiere New York City run in 2021. With revamped classics including 'Danny Boy' and 'Tell Me Ma', the show's live, energetic blend of jaw-dropping acapella tap battles, world-class dancing, melodic folk music mash-ups and craic galore transports audiences through the story of Ireland's tumultuous history. A Taste of Ireland will be held at the Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts on Sunday, March 27 at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced from $59.90. For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://www.atasteofirelandshow.com/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HGEQmb32Jrb7fFYffAPJvy/8b40b6d2-2e4e-42a7-b0c6-e24a265e9a05.jpg/r865_282_3416_1723_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg