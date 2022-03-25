news, latest-news,

For the first time ever, the Melbourne Art Book Fair is coming to regional Victoria with six free events this weekend. Ballarat's newest secondhand book store, Everybody Knows Books, has worked with the National Gallery of Victoria to curate the events. Everybody Knows Books, Midtown Cellars and the Art Gallery of Ballarat are hosting the events, which feature talks by Beaufort author Nicole Kelly, Ballarat-based writer Melissa Watts and Ballarat artist Suzanne McRae of Hip Hip Decay. Ballarat's Shawline Publishing Group will talk about independent publishing while writer, coach and publisher Pat Grayson will hold a workshop. IN OTHER NEWS: Everybody Knows Books owners John and Marion Butler said there was a lot happening in Ballarat's art scene and they wanted to support the city's authors, artists, publishers and performers. "We thought the MABF events would be a good platform to present these artists and authors," Mr Butler said. "There is a great creative community in Ballarat." The Butlers' store, which opened in July, has thousands of pre-loved books but also sells books from Ballarat and regional authors. Mr Butler said he hoped to meet other authors and artists who had their work published. "We do our best to sell copies, you never know what it can lead to," he said. Everybody Knows Books, located next to Eastwood Street Coles, provides a comfortable and calming space for the public to browse books. "It's open and welcoming with chairs. It has a calming feel to it and that's what John and I like. We hope we are here for a long time," Mrs Butler said. Melbourne Art Book Fair is part of Melbourne Design Week 2022, an initiative of the Victorian government in collaboration with the NGV. Mr Butler worked with NGV to curate six free Ballarat events as part of the MABF, and liaised with the Art Gallery of Ballarat in relation to the in conversation event with gallery curator Kiri Smart and Suzanne McRae. The Ballarat MABF events will be held on March 26 and 27. For more information and event details, visit https://everybodyknowsbooks.com.au/ Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HGEQmb32Jrb7fFYffAPJvy/8dc8b2d8-0b61-4eee-a222-395c2c62342b.jpg/r11_233_4544_2794_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg