4 Things to know about the 2022 AFL Premiership season

This is branded content.
With the pandemic bringing almost every sports event to a stop, everyone is now excited to get back into it as cases begin to decrease. Hopefully, it'll be permanent this time.
With international events like the Olympics now successfully pushing through in Beijing, national sports leagues are now also holding their own tournaments, such as in Australia.
In Australia locals are very passionate about their sports events. One of those is the AFL, or Australian Football League. Now, if you're new to the AFL and hope to follow this league, and even participate in AFL betting, you need to gain some background knowledge about it. It's worth noting that you'll need to watch the said sports event regularly to know as much as the regulars.
To the uninitiated, in an AFL game, two sides play against each other, with 18 players each and four additional players on the bench. Each AFL game consists of four 20-minute periods, with an umpire starting the game.
Then, when the ball is bounced, the game is 'in-play.' Scoring in the game is achieved by either a goal or a behind worth six points and one point, respectively.
Here are four things you ought to know about the 2022 AFL premiership season:
1. New Faces on the selection panel
For the 2022 AFL premiership season, the AFL has revealed that they're adding new faces to their all-Australian selection panel. These are Nathan Buckley, Kane Cornes, and Brad Scott.
Nathan Buckley will be replacing Matthew Richardson, while Kane Cornes will be replacing Warren Tredrea. Both former selectors served for eight years after joining the panel in 2014. Meanwhile, Brad Scott has joined the panel as part of his role as AFL's general manager of football.
On top of this, the rest of the 2022 premiership season's new panel will now consist of Andrew Dillon, Cameron Ling, Chris Johnson, Gillon McLachlan, Glen Jakovich, Jude Bolton, Kevin Bartlett, and Nick Riewoldt.
2. 2022 Premiership odds
If you're following the AFL, chances are you might be interested in participating in betting on a team. As such, you may want to know who's most likely to win. With that said, here are the reported odds for this season, noting only the top five teams most likely to win based on their odds:
1. Melbourne - 4.50
2. Western Bulldogs - 6.50
3. Brisbane - 7.00
4. Port Adelaide - 10.00
5. Richmond - 11.00
To read this, the lower the score, the better. As such, from the list above, you'll see that Melbourne is the favourite of punters on the game, with Bulldogs coming in second. Other notable teams are Brisbane, Port Adelaide, and Richmond.
3. Fixture changes
If you're new you might be wondering what a fixture is. A fixture is a schedule of games for a team, indicating when a game is played and who'll be playing at home.
For this season, the Blues and Tigers have been rescheduled to play the second match. This was done in hopes of making a Grand Final rematch between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs.
Along with this, the season will also have a rare Friday night double-header or match with Melbourne playing against Essendon at the MCG. Meanwhile, Adelaide and Port Adelaide will clash at the Adelaide Oval. Then, on Thursday nights, the first five rounds will feature five games between Essendon and Collingwood at the MCG, followed by Hawthorn against Sydney at Launceston.
4. Marvel Stadium upgrade
When AFL fans flock to the Marvel stadium, things will look different. With a redevelopment worth around AUD$225 million, one of the things to expect would be two high-definition scoreboards hanging on both ends of the stadium.
Along with this, new lighting and more are expected. It's been reported that this is the first upgrade for the stadium since it opened in 2000.
Conclusion
As the world recovers from the pandemic, AFL fans are now excited to attend the 2022 AFL premiership season. Along with this, plenty of new changes have definitely been made.
The Australian Football League is truly fun to follow, especially if you've recently moved to Australia. However, non-Aussies may find that it's still fun to follow, too.
Whether you wish to simply begin following this massive sports event, engage more with regulars, or participate in betting, hopefully, the guide above has given you sufficient information to help you get started.
Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.