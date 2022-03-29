news, latest-news,

After a number of false starts, Human Nature is hoping to finish the Australian tour they started two years ago. The coronavirus pandemic has stalled the tour a number of times over the last two years. It will restart in Tasmania on April 20 with Human Nature arriving at Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts on May 20 and 21. Founding member Michael Tierney said the group will head to a lot of regional places for the first time. "It was two years ago when the tour first got called off. Last year we were halfway through and it was called off again," he said. "We have found when doing this tour, it has been great to get out with a lot of really fun audiences who are appreciative to have entertainment back in town. "It was a shame we were shut down half way through when we were about to (visit) regional Victoria. It was disappointing." After forming in 1989, Human Nature are celebrating 32 years together with a stripped back show that traces their history. "It is us and one musician doing acoustic versions with stories of how we got together in high school," Tierney said. "(Back) then we were singing together for fun just a cappella stuff. We got a record deal as we all left high school. "It's great to have that history. People have grown up with us, and know a lot of the songs." Tierney said the longevity of the band came back to doing what they love to do. "We are lucky we all still enjoy performing and are doing something we love for a job," he said. "There are not a lot of jobs where you get to do what you were doing as a kid. "It was a little less enjoyable over the last two years. We didn't know how long it could be until we could take to a stage again." Human Nature will perform at Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts in Ballarat on May 20 and 21. Visit https://bgram.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/sales for tickets. The tour will also visit Horsham Town Hall on May 1 (matinee and evening shows), the Lighthouse Theatre in Warrnambool on May 6 and 7 and the Albury Entertainment Centre on July 2 and 3. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

