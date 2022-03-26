news, latest-news,

OBITUARY: David Thomas AM (1937-2022) An early idyllic life by the lake was the cradle of thought for a lifetime of distinguished scholarship and art appreciation. David Emlyn Liddon Thomas was born in Ballarat and went to the Pleasant Street Primary School and progressed to a very sound Secondary school education at Ballarat Grammar. Even during those early formative years, he felt guided through the channels of classical Humanist thought. All this, with the idyllic Lake Wendouree a short walk away on one side and the verdant Botanic Gardens on the other; he felt both blessed and blissful and the twin experiences never really left him. He was both a responsive listener and a wonderful conversationalist and was drawn to people almost as much as they were to him. He was, as people used to say, "well-rounded" - no sharp edges, no brittleness to the refined civility of this man. Thomas entered Melbourne's Trinity College (founded in 1872) and enrolled in the Bachelor of Arts course at The University of Melbourne in 1958. He relished the academic lectures especially those in History and Fine Arts. He became most deeply impressed by the intellectual examples set by a stellar team of scholars. The History Department was headed by the remarkable Professor Max Crawford who so astutely encouraged and supported the study of Australian History - to tell of the life of the land underfoot. However, it was Fine Arts that turned Thomas' head. The Department of Fine Arts was led by the redoubtable Professor Sir Joseph Burke and included Franz Philipp, Ursula Hoff and Bernard Smith, each of whom seemed to penetrate the surface seductions of art and then probe into the social or thematic significance and inner sources of artistic practice. Their academic procedures led well beyond "Appreciationism"; it was a matter of "mental transport", he said. The scales fell from his eyes. Artworks suddenly became wondrous human documents that opened out their contents like books. Learning to read those "books" was riveting; but it was only many years later that Thomas came to a sudden realization: no art was beneath his mentors' purview. That is, the local was considered as being as worthy of attention as the international; the ancient as valid as the new; the historical as important as the contemporary. Above all, balanced thought constantly see-saws between past and present. It was this equitable "democratic vision" that he came to emulate. Perhaps nowhere is this better seen than in Thomas' first major publication: Rupert Bunny, 1864-1947 of 1970. At that time Bunny had been almost forgotten and many academics wondered why anyone would bother to write a book about him - many thought him fusty. Yet, Thomas was proved right - he cogently pointed out an aesthetic blind spot that occluded Bunny's artistic achievements. After several subsequent exhibitions and the wonderfully successful Bunny Retrospective exhibitions in The Art Gallery of New South Wales and the National Gallery of Victoria, artists and discerning art-lovers alike privately agreed that it was one of the greatest reversals of opinion in Australian art. Few books prompt such a turnabout. Thomas went on to publish seven more noteworthy books: Andrew Sibley: An Epic of the Everyman of 2004; d'ART: The Art of Robert Clinch of 2007; Criss Canning: The Pursuit of Beauty of 2007 in three editions (the last chapter of the third edition was written while he was undergoing cancer treatment); Walters: Art of Realism & Abstraction of 2009 and his two-volumed The Life and Art of Rupert Bunny: A Catalogue Raisonné of 2017 - the type of authoritative reference work that only the brave and brilliant dare to attempt. He also wrote widely on Australian art from colonial times to the present day. He published scores of contributing essays to all of Australia's leading auction houses, especially Deutscher & Hackett, Menzies Art Brands, Sotheby's and Christies. Then there were his numerous exhibition catalogues, critical reviews and entries for the Australian Dictionary of Biography and most especially the Allgemeines Knstlerlexikon, the universal artists' compendium published in Munich. From 1996 to 2010, David and Brenda developed an art consultancy (David Thomas Fine Art) and subsequently retired and shortly after moved away from Melbourne to enjoy the peace of the countryside in order to complete the research for the Bunny publication. David Thomas was a very popular and accomplished lecturer and an inaugural member of the Visual Arts Board of The Australia Council. He was the former Director of the Newcastle Art Gallery (1965-1975); the Art Gallery of South Australia (1976-1983); Adelaide's Carrick Hill (1983-1987) and the Bendigo Art Gallery (1987-1995). Noteworthy and weighty positions each of them; after all, great minds garner great responsibilities. David Thomas spent his last years living in central Ballarat with his devoted wife Brenda, who provided him with the most exemplary care and comfort during his illness. Of course, people cannot be entirely summed up by their achievements and words often prove inert when attempting to convey the substance of a person. Thankfully, we have more than words. All those who knew him have personal memories and private associations - that twinkle in the eyes; the cheeky grin; the elegant charm; the witty mind; the softly spoken aside and happily all those perceptive insights that not only entertained the mind but also educated the eye. We possess life but do not own it. While it was in his possession, David Thomas imbued his life with what can only be called an ongoing professional grace. His intelligence and scholarly contributions were thoroughly complemented by it. We miss that man - that special person and all that there was about him. Assoc. Prof. Ken Wach, Former Principal Research Fellow and Head of the School of Creative Arts, The University of Melbourne.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xZTdZ6tEPcDnFXvZB8aTeZ/29c6e030-38cd-421f-8545-b7f278f085d4.png/r0_158_522_453_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg