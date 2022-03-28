news, latest-news, Art Gallery of Ballarat, Post-impressionist, Art, Hilda Rix Nicholas, history

The unveiling of Ballarat-born artist Hilda Rix Nicholas' The masquerader on Friday at the Art Gallery of Ballarat gave art lovers a chance to enjoy a slice of history in what was an "exciting" time in Australian art. In a process that took over five months, the painting was restored in an Art Gallery of Ballarat partnership with Alliance Francaise. Art Gallery of Ballarat guide and secretary of Alliance Francaise Dinah Toohey said the artwork was joyful. "It was painted in 1913, and it's of a young woman enjoying the freedom of her time abroad and making the most of her beauty and skill - It's a feminine painting made with the strength of a male portraitist," she said. "When you restore a painting, it's a hard process to explain but really you clean off all the dust, and all of a sudden the colour in the original artwork just blows and this is what's happened to this painting - It's magnificent." Ms Toohey said the artist's history and context in which the work was produced added to the reading of the painting. Nicholas studied under renowned Australian impressionist Frederick McCubbin before travelling to France and Morocco with her mother and sister, where she participated in artist workshops and developed her practice. The masquerader was produced in the artist's travels around this time, with her influences referenced in style and choice of colour. "This is where this colour in this painting comes from, she learned from an American artist she studied with about using these really light colours ... it's very bright, and it makes it just zing," Ms Toohey said. "That's why she's got this beautiful turquoise skirt on in those colours that she had learned from the American, so she really established her ... painting in France and North Africa." Nicholas later returned to Australia and her post-impressionist style made a significant contribution to the development of Australian art, and paved the way for Australian female painters. "[The artwork] takes me to a very exciting time for Australian artists, when after the Depression in the 1890s and then the turning of 1901 for Federation - it was a time of freedom for the artists," Ms Toohey said. For those that missed Friday's event, The masquerader will soon be available to view in the permanent collection at the next re-hanging of works. Ms Toohey encouraged visitors to take advantage of the full offering of the gallery. "I'd like to invite them to come on a guided tour, which we do every day at the art gallery at 11 o'clock - it's free," she said. "This is the best collection of Australian art in all the regional galleries in Australia, it's got magnificent Australian artworks over a long period since 1880 when the gallery opened and we've collected over the years". "Art works from every period, and this is really an outstanding piece of Ballarat history." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160696252/219c4891-4303-4473-82af-721c3d8bc722.jpg/r0_671_3978_2919_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg