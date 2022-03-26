news, latest-news,

Federation University's new 23-metre tall wind turbine maintenance training tower will welcome its first students from June, as part of a push to create more skilled workers for the renewable industry. A first for Australia, the Mount Helen tower was co-funded by wind turbine and renewable energy companies, in partnership with the state government and the university. It will be part of new TAFE post-qualification courses for mechanical and electrical engineers, teaching a globally-recognised maintenance course. READ MORE: Federation TAFE's new wind turbine training tower to help address skill shortage in renewable energy sector There will also be more courses offered through Federation's Gippsland campus. The focus on skills builds on the university's investment into renewable energy research, and having more local graduates will have a "transformational effect", according to vice-chancellor Professor Duncan Bentley. "This is one of the key strategic industries for Australia, and we're right here ready to supply the skills the industry needs," he said. "I think that increasingly we will see the reskilling and upskilling as a core part of what we do - nearly all of our students are what we term mature-aged students, that means people over the age of 24, and what we're going to see is people right across industry sectors who come for a shorter-term training program. "They've already got outstanding skills, or they might have complementary skills, and they go through this sort of training program that enables them to move quickly into another sector where their job is great, where the industry is secure, and where Australia is going to become a global export leader." International wind energy player Acciona is one of several companies to help fund and co-design the course, and Australian managing director Brett Wickham said there's a high demand for skilled graduates. "It gives a formal pathway for people to join our industry, whether it's young people looking for a forever career, or if it's people transitioning from thermal jobs, and we know we need to develop those pathways to transition people away from thermal and into renewables," he said. "We tried to do (the training) ourselves in the past, but now with the volume of projects around, we simply can't do that anymore." IN THE NEWS Buninyong MP Michaela Settle said the new courses were a "great investment for the regions". "It's a pipeline of jobs that will be there in the future," she said. "The planning for it, the ideas behind it, have been a long time coming, and I do want to acknowledge Bill Mundy, Bill has been talking about this project for a long time, it was his brainchild, and now to see a 23-metre high tower behind us is testament to his energy and his enthusiasm." Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/2b3c41f3-1af4-49a7-aa1b-b9507d7ae09f.jpg/r0_165_5016_2999_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg