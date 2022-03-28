news, latest-news,

The Committee for Ballarat is hoping to expand its reach to more not-for-profit organisations, offering discounted memberships to encourage them to sign up and add their voices to the advocacy group. Committee chief executive Michael Poulton said while the group generated its income through its membership, and there were some not-for-profits like Sovereign Hill and Cafs already on board, the cost of entry remained a barrier for other organisations. Having a more inclusive committee, that represents more sectors of Ballarat than just the traditional business, industry, and education parts, will lend its advocacy more weight, he said. "We want to incentivise not-for-profits to be part of our membership," he said. "What we're looking for is not-for-profits that share this vision and passion for the thought leadership mantra, for a long-term view of the region for a liveable, connected city. "Importantly, it's an opportunity for a not-for-profit to have a voice within that aligned view about what the city and the region might look like. "If it's just the voice of big business, it's viewed with a particular lens - but when your advocacy speaks for the diverse range of business and community interests, you can amplify the message you're taking to governments." He urged multicultural and charity organisations to consider getting in touch before June, ahead what he said would be a "competitive" membership process. "It's not an endless supply (of memberships), but we want to represent the broadest possible community," he said. "There are some good examples of not-for-profit groups that would genuinely add to our purpose and vision who just don't have the financial resources - nor should they be spending their resources on membership. "I think it'll assist not-for-profits with the broader view of the region, with the chance to collaborate with others."

