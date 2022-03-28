news, latest-news,

Regional Roads Victoria is expecting to reopen Hertford Street to traffic as planned on Monday morning after six weeks of closure, but detours will stay in place. Despite outcry from some businesses at the time of the closure, RRV said the six week accelerated works program, between Albert Street and Clarkson Street, would avoid up to eight months of pain. There were fears the closure could have been extended by recent wet weather, but an RRV update stated works were completed on time. READ MORE: Chaos in Sebastopol as barriers go up on Albert Street "We thank businesses and community for their understanding and patience while our crews continue to complete this upgrade as quickly as possible," it states. Detours will remain in place while the rest of the intersection upgrade is completed - traffic lights will replace the roundabout at Hertford Street and Albert Street as part of the $60 million Keeping Ballarat Moving project. SEE ALL THE KEEPING BALLARAT MOVING SITES HERE: "Motorists will be able to make left-turn movements between Hertford Street and the Albert Street northbound lane," the update states. "Right turns will not be permitted from Albert Street southbound into Hertford Street westbound, or from Hertford Street eastbound into Albert Street southbound. IN THE NEWS "Detours will remain in place along Rubicon and Sutton streets for traffic seeking to turn right from Albert Street southbound lane into Hertford Street. "Detours will remain in place along Spencer and Gray streets for traffic seeking to turn right from Hertford Street into the Albert Street southbound lane." Docwra Street will also close from March 31 for at least three months for lane extension and traffic light installation works on the Midland Highway. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/931f02cd-d7b8-4ea9-b987-022179c38a90.jpg/r0_232_4921_3012_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg