Skip bins full of rubbish removed from White Swan bushland by volunteers

A community push to help keep the bush clean north of Ballarat resulted in three full skip bins of rubbish removed in one weekend. Organised by the Eureka 4WD Club Ballarat, with support from council, Central Highlands Water, Veolia, and local businesses, "all sorts" of items were removed and appropriately disposed of, club president Arron Secombe said. READ MORE: Meet the Yarrowee River keeper: the quiet revolutionary "There were tyres, cars, you name it - at one spot, there were probably 100 plastic water bottles, I don't understand why that stuff doesn't get put in recycle bins," he said. "There's a lot out there, and we could only cover a small area, it's hard to imagine other parts of the forest around our district." The clean up weekend followed similar efforts along the Yarrowee Creek earlier in March, as part of Clean Up Australia events.

