Thinking about a career change, to make a real difference? Teach For Australia is looking for new teaching applicants to help level the playing field for students who need them the most, with a drop-in information session in Ballarat on Tuesday. The program recruits "exceptional graduates" to work in secondary schools "where workforce needs are greatest" - more than 1200 teachers have hit the classroom since 2010. READ MORE: Victoria's regional child protection system is short of workers At Mount Rowan Secondary College, leading teacher Vardis Rafiei is settling in after completing her placements in Melbourne, and is now mentoring a Teach For Australia associate. She said as well as aligning with her values, being able to learn on the job and get dedicated, "wraparound" support was a plus. "I think once you have had some time out of school, you're not so keen to go back to full time study, so the income alongside the experience is a good match, but it's also a good fit because Teach For Australia wants to support communities who haven't always got the advantages of money or location or a whole lot of other factors, so that was partly why, when I decided teaching would offer it for me, maybe this was an avenue that suits my values," she said. "I can see an affinity between what they try to achieve for their school communities, and what I want to get out of this, or offer back to a school and its community." She emphasised the program is not a "helping hand or charity", but is there to "even out the playing field". IN THE NEWS "Sometimes (there are students who have) never had that adult in their life who's there, that they can trust, who's reliable and consistent," she said. "You get the little daily wins, and then sometimes you get those really amazing ones where you've managed to give a student a boost that'll change the trajectory of their life." The drop-in information session on Tuesday will be held at 1816 Bakery on Armstrong Street from 9am. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/34e286ed-806f-43aa-a1ef-0c5f9ed5c78c.jpg/r0_337_5472_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg