news, latest-news, Volunteering, St Vincent de Paul, Maureen Davey, Volunteer

Every week for nearly 30 years, Maureen Davey has arrived at St Vincent de Paul Alfredton, taken up her station in the sorting room, and ironed donations ready for sale. Ms Davey, who is blind, started her time volunteering at the store when she was with Vision Australia, then called the Association for the Blind. "A couple of the staff there at the time got things sorted out for me, and I started here ... I came here and I stayed ever since, I'm not going anywhere." IN OTHER NEWS: The 75 year old community stalwart encourages young people with a disability to try volunteering and said thinking back over her career, she felt lucky to receive the encouragement she did. "People with a disability have as much right to work as a volunteer or in paid employment as much as anybody else," she said. "Sometimes people take the wrong attitude, that you've got this, that or the other wrong with you, so you can't do that." The eldest of ten, Ms Davey grew up in Miners Rest, and received the first part of her schooling in Ballarat, then by correspondence, and finally at the Royal Victorian Institute for the Blind in Melbourne. She attributes the years in Melbourne as the best of her schooling, receiving life skills that set her up to live independently. "You didn't only have an education as such, it was a residential school ... and out of the school hours you learned a lot of other things that you needed to learn for everyday living," she said. For young people with a disability, Ms Davey believes support to try residential living was "very important". "If it doesn't work, go home and you may find you can try it again somewhere else, it's a good starting point to live your own life," she said. "I have been living on my own for 45 years now, and I was very lucky to have all that support that I just needed to have a go." Ongoing education to changing perceptions around people with a disability is something Ms Davey is passionate about. "In 1981 the United Nations declared that year was the International Year of People with Disabilities - I thought, 'good, it's time to get out there and change people's negative attitudes towards us'," she said. "People want to do everything for you, we don't really want that. You want to be able to do things yourself." She said for anyone looking to volunteering, the "big, happy family" at St Vincent's would love to have them. "The one thing we do need here is more volunteers - volunteers are very short here on any day of the week," she said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160696252/4884cff3-b7c6-49b8-9cb7-e7304817ac62.jpg/r13_0_5493_3096_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg