New estates devoid of trees leading to a heat and cost nightmare for the future

New housing subdivisions, smaller yards and a dependence on air conditioning have led to a 30 per cent decline in residential trees in the past decade, research shows. The result? Hotter neighbourhoods and higher energy costs and new housing estates . The dramatic loss of suburban greenery has prompted University of South Australia researchers to call for national planning policies to mandate the inclusion of trees in any development or housing design. READ MORE: Hot in the City: Our cities will only get hotter as development expands - and a lack of trees doesn't help Architect and PhD candidate Mina Rouhollahi says a study of 90 Australian suburbs shows tree-inclusive gardens and yards provide a buffer of up to 30 metres around housing blocks during heatwaves. "Deciduous trees, in particular, provide summer shade, while their bare branches allow heat to penetrate into the house in winter," she said. "Local government focuses on public parks and urban forests but it's the residential trees that make a significant difference to home energy costs." Ms Rouhollahi says the study residential suburbs shows tree-inclusive gardens and yards provide up to a 30-metre buffer around each land unit during summer heatwaves. Plantings on private land also provide better environments for children, improve urban aesthetics and increase home values. They offer protection against the wind, natural ventilation and reduced storm water run-off. The net benefit is more efficient homes, cheaper energy, reduced emissions and cleaner air. The City of Ballarat has several tree management plans and an exceptional tree register, all covered under its 2019 Urban Forest Action Plan. The plan proposes to double Ballarat's tree canopy to 40 per cent by 2040, planting 2500 trees a year in public areas for the next decade. However it does not have an accurate estimate of the number of trees in new estates. "The number of trees and therefore canopy cover on land not owned or managed by council is yet unknown... Given the paucity of data on private trees it is unknown whether tree canopy over private property is increasing or decreasing over time. This information is required in order to develop appropriate actions to preserve existing tree stocks and encourage canopy cover on private lands." the report reads Ms Rouhollahi and supervisor John Boland have designed an optimal strategy for different housing configurations, nominating specific tree types, volumes and placements to achieve maximum benefits. The strategy incorporates all seasons and microclimates, allowing planners and developers to adopt options for specific environments. Five optimal tree arrangements are recommended depending on deep soil availability and space. "We need a more cohesive urban planning approach to compensate for residential tree loss ... and regulate heat as well as curb energy costs," Prof Boland said. READ MORE: The call aligns with the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report recommending increased space between houses to allow more trees and utilise reflective building materials. It found doing this could significantly decrease urban heat and reliance on electricity, therefore cutting blackout risks. However a major challenge is changing attitudes, increasing the focus on energy efficiency and moving away from reliance on air conditioning reliance. "Australians have the power to influence the design process, requesting tree allocation when building or buying their home, in the same way they insisted on a double garage in the 1990s," Ms Rouhollahi said. With AAP

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xZTdZ6tEPcDnFXvZB8aTeZ/e4c1535d-d8ba-43e1-aa8d-128cae35131e.jpg/r79_844_3902_3004_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg