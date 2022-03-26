sport, ballarat-cricket,

An inspired Manny De Zoysa performance has delivered his side redemption, Golden Point capping a near-perfect second half of the season the only way fitting by winning a Ballarat Cricket Association premiership flag. De Zoysa's unbeaten 74 resuscitated the Poinites from 3-11, before a telling hand with the ball set the platform for the 56-run win in a grand final re-match against Darley. Golden Point found itself in early trouble on Friday night with coach and key opening bowler Daniel McDonald forced into COVID isolation. Sent into bat on a greenish pitch, the Pointies woes soon compounded, Ben Longhurst delivering a perfect outswinger to find Josh Pegg's outside edge. Andrew Falkner would fall only one run later, playing around a full, straight delivery to give the umpire an easy LBW decision. When a Longhust (2-18) inswinger sent veteran Josh White back to the sheds for single figures, Darley truly found itself on top. Lachlan Herring and De Zoysa round a reprieve in a change of bowlers, batting with the patience and experience the situation demanded. Herring (33) would the be first to go, Dilan Chandima (2-29) sneaking an arm ball through his defences. De Zoysa continued the re-build, taking a liking to left-arm quick Mitch Ward who leaked 33 runs off his six overs. "For Manny to be able to bat deep into the 10 overs was really valuable for us and allowed us to bat around him," Pointies captain Andrew Warrick said. "Rather than getting bowled out for around 160, it got us to 190. So, he was really valuable." Jack Bambury (24) was the best supporting act, laying the foundations for Simon Ogilvie to hit 22 runs off 14 deliveries in the dying stages. Two wickets in the final over stunted momentum, but a total 9-191 gave Golden Point something to defend. E.J Cleary Medallist Dilan Chandima loomed as Darley's most influential, entering the grand final averaging 103 across his last four innings. The right-hander continued his form, getting off the mark with a four flicked with disdain off his legs. A 12-run over would soon follow but Chandima's aggressive intent would prove his downfall. The opener lofted a Dan White ball to a grateful Simon Ogilvie at mid-off, falling in the sixth over for a run-a-ball 19. White, bowling for the first time in a month due to McDonald's absence, was a standout for the Poinities. The quick bowled his six overs at the top, conceding only nine runs. The Pointies' other key target, Hasitha Wickramasinghe, was another cheap wicket, clean bowled by Ogilvie (2-11) for five. "Dilan got off to a really good start. Getting him in the first 10 overs was really valuable for us," Warrick said. "Then getting (Wickramasinghe) allowed us to control things a bit through the middle overs and push the required run-rate up." De Zoysa took the ball and tightened the screws with Brodie Ward his main victim. The Lions first-drop only had 11 scoring shots as he battled his way to a team-high 23 off 72 balls. The poor decision making that triggered previous Darley collapses soon returned. Captain Brad Barnes and fellow premiership player Drew Locke and Madushanka Ekanayaka were both guilty of getting set before throwing their wicket away with unnecessary shots. A lot was asked of teenager Ethan Thwema when he strolled to the crease at 8-123 with asking rate racing towards 10. WATCH THE MATCH-WINNING WICKET AND GOLDEN POINT SING THE TEAM SONG The young Lion played a solid supporting hand for Ben Longhurst (15*), before Ogilvie disrupted the stumps, bringing keeper Andrew Pickett to the action for a short, yet influential, stay. Pickett was called through for a single despite bunting the ball just centimetres away, allowing Ogilvie to gather, turn and throw the stumps down to invite a cascade of Golden Point supporters on to the ground. "It's an incredible feeling, it's hard to put into words. I'm so proud of everyone in the team and at the club," Warrick said. "I'm proud of this group's resilience. We just keep fighting and find a way." Darley 135 (A Warrick 3/40 S Ogilvie 2/11 J Pegg 2/45) def by Golden Point 9/191(cc) (M De Zoysa 74* LG Herring 33 B Longhurst 2/18 D Chandima 2/29 RN Khwaja 2/44) If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/a51a46ed-45c1-4a34-a1fa-bacf7dd71209.jpg/r3_472_5182_3398_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg