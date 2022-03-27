Mercure COVID-19 vaccination clinic to close today for three days

coronavirus,

The COVID-19 Comunity Vaccination Clinic at The Mercure in Ballarat will temporarily close on Sunday afternoon for three days. In a statement, a Grampians Health spokesperson said the doors will close from 12.30pm and reopen on Thursday March 31 at 8.30am. "With life and businesses getting back to a new normal, it is great to see The Mercure hosting other activities and events," the statement said. "During this temporary closure, COVID vaccinations will still be available at our Drummond Street Clinic, 18 Drummond Street, each day from 9am to 3.30pm. Appointments and walk-ins are available." The Drummond Street vaccination clinic offers both Pfizer and Novavax vaccines. More information can be found by visiting www.bhs.org.au/vaccine Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/0239b0f6-57ae-47ee-8b4a-671a3a779aec.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg