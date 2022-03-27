coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | SUNDAY, MARCH 27 NEW CASES: 92 (down from 127 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 802 ( down from 808 yesterday) Ballarat has reported 92 new daily COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to midnight, Sunday. The figure is down on the 127 cases reported on Saturday. The number of active infections in the city has also dropped by six, from 808 to 802. In other areas: In Victoria there are 7,466 new cases, a decrease on Saturday's figures. Five people have died with the virus in the last 24 hours, while 260 people are in hospital. Nineteen of those 260 patients are in the ICU, four are on a ventilator. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/8caa3f21-574d-4814-b1f5-b34e9f2a25ce.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg