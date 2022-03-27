news, latest-news,

Ballarat is confident of repeating last year's drought-breaking finals finish with coach Joe Carmody buoyed by promising signs from his off-season recruits. Aiden Domic looms as the marquee signing, crossing from VFL outfit Werribee to play for the Swans full-time on a three-year deal. Three-time AFL premiership defender Josh Gibson has also told the club he is keen to play every game he can, though Carmody was pragmatic about how much his star would feature. The Hawthorn champion made four appearances last year, limited by injuries and unavailability. "(Josh) is a lot more confident in his body than what he was this time last year," Carmody said. "He's put a lot of work in to try and avoid those soft tissue injuries. "Again, he's made himself available for every game but realistically if we can get him for 12 out of the 16 games that would be tremendous." Carmody said Domic would likely operate in the midfield, providing a big body that the Swans have lacked previously in their engine room. Nick Swain has also crossed from Angelsea, offering a like-for-like replacement for Mitch Martin who has moved to Perth. VFL-listed tall Lachie Dawson is the Swans' other notable loss, opting to stay in Melbourne and play for Craigieburn. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

