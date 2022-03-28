news, latest-news,

SEBASTOPOL Vikings coach Corey Smith said he will have lots of thinking to do this week after the club's worst loss in his time as coach, going down 5-0 at home to Sunbury. The third game in just seven days for the Vikings saw the club hit the wall as the visitors rammed home the advantage as the home side's confidence sapped on a warm afternoon at St George's Reserve. The Vikings went down on the previous Wednesday night in their Australia Cup clash on basically the last kick of the game and the disappointment felt from that probably led to the club being unable to get up for the match against what is expected to be one of State League 3 North-West's best sides this season. "You can't use Wednesday as an excuse for the performance because it was just not acceptable," Smith said. MORE SPORT "But on review, I thought we were in the game for 30 minutes until they scored, then we lapsed for 10 minutes and they scored again, but in the second half we just had no answers. I thought Wednesday was a great performance, we played with 10 men for 70 minutes against a side four grades above us. "We're a side of amateur players and in the first week of the season, it was just too much for us." Smith said while his team was poor, he also said it was a lesson for himself. "Perhaps we were too bullish and maybe approached it too aggressively," he said. Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but perhaps we should have been slightly more cautious given the build up." Smith said the flatness all across the ground has surprised him, but he hopes than in the context of the season it will simply be three points lost. "It's a 22-week season and while you don't want to get beaten at any time, especially like that, hopefully at the end of the year it won't have had a big impact," he said. "I still firmly believe we are a top team and will battling it out near the top of the ladder come the end of the year. "I'd be more concerned if it was a pattern, but the early season and pre-season form tells me it's just one of those games. Our reserves won 4-0 so no doubt we'll be making some changes this week." It won't get any easier for the Vikings this week when they travel to face Westvale who Smith rates as the top seed in this year's competition. "I watched Westvale up against Sunbury in the first week and they pumped them all over the park, so we know this is going to be a big game," he said. "The positive of playing the best side in the league after a performance like that is you have a chance to make a statement and that's what we hope to do this week."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/b314ddaa-e9a1-4a90-aa88-dc5193168657.jpg/r0_103_3794_2247_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg