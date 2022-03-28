news, latest-news, property, real estate, listings

Amazon's Luxe Listings Sydney is about to hit TV screens for a second season - putting dazzling multimillion dollar listings, and all the drama that goes with them, back in the limelight. The series is set in Sydney, but that doesn't mean the Emerald City is responsible for all the prestige property action of late. In fact, with a record number of people moving from Melbourne to the regions during the COVID-19 pandemic, prestige property agents in lifestyle hotspots like Daylesford, Macedon and the Mornington Peninsula have been busier than ever. To check in on how the prestige market is travelling in regional Victoria, Australian Community Media chatted to two of the busiest agents in the Hepburn Shire, home to idyllic spa towns like Daylesford and Hepburn and under an hour from Ballarat. Top sales: How many years have you been in the real estate industry? I have been selling real estate for approximately 10 years. And how many years have you been operating in your market? I have owned and operated McQueen Real Estate for approximately four years, based in Central Victoria. Before that I was selling lifestyle property all over Victoria for Colliers International. What are some of the best/most memorable listings you've ever shown? What made them special? Probably the most unusual property I sold was the Old Castlemaine Jail. It was an off market sale to the artist David Bromley and his wife Yuge. The Bromleys have since become great clients and friends. Also, 325 Back Glenlyon Rd, Glenlyon, sold for $5,705,000 in December 2021, was a stand out. It would be the most expensive property to sell in the region and was absolutely beautiful. We conducted a wide ranging marketing campaign and attracted buyers from all over Australia with around 6 people bidding for the property. The property included a stunning historic garden dating back to the 1880's. What makes your 'patch' of the property market special? Hepburn Shire and the Macedon Ranges is absolutely beautiful. From the sprawling farm lands to rolling green hills to rugged ranges - there is a special beauty here. And the many towns and villages with their speciality produce, vineyards, distillery's, art galleries, restaurants - the list goes on and on! And also the ease of commute to Melbourne. You can travel on either the Western or the Calder and be in Melbourne within an hour and 15 minutes. My husband and I moved to Glenlyon about two years ago - we purchased a small vineyard in the area Red Hare Estate Vineyard. It is beautiful. I have an affinity with my clients having made the tree change myself from Albert Park to Glenlyon. I understand the joys and the nuances involved in moving to the country. How has the pandemic changed your market ? There has been an unprecedented shift to regional areas throughout the pandemic. The past two years have been out of control when it came to real estate sales. People were desperate to get out of Melbourne and were willing to pay premium prices for premium property. 2022 has seen a shift in the market - whilst we are still achieving great prices for great properties, there are certainly less buyers out there and people are willing to wait for their ideal home to come along. And we are seeing some price adjustments on some properties. But great properties are still highly sought after. What's the outlook for prestige properties in your market? I believe the outlook for prestige property in the Macedon Ranges and Hepburn Shire is extremely positive. Central Victoria is still being discovered and in terms of price comparison compared to the Mornington Peninsula or the Yarra Valley it's still very affordable. I have so many clients looking for high-end prestige property in our location and unfortunately they are hard to come by. The future for property in our region is very bright. Top sales: How many years in the real estate industry? I have been in the world of 'people and property' for over 25 years. Firstly as a private banker in London and when returning to Australia in 2000 I began my tree change transition as I continued with a career underpinned by property in two roles simultaneously; working for Westpac in Melbourne and also as a self-employed tourism operator in Hepburn Springs. I decided it was essential to get my real estate foundations as robust as possible and after being trained by real estate coach Josh Phegan and conducting extensive due diligence, I approached the most progressive real estate agency and pitched for a role with Hockingstuart-Belle Property St Kilda, five years ago. How many years have you been operating in your market? From 2017 until the end of 2020 I sold property mostly in St Kilda, Port Philip and Bayside. When Covid-19 broke out I had already started selling property across Melbourne and returned to my home of 20 years (Hepburn Springs) and took on an active Sales Agent role with Belle Property Daylesford approximately 15 months ago. Thanks to working with a national brand I am able to continue to support vendors across Melbourne, Victoria and nationally with my prime focus on Hepburn Springs, Daylesford and surrounds. I have been able to share my city real estate sales skills with vendors and buyers, whilst blending my knowledge of the local area and community. Given that 90 per cent of the buyers in Hepburn Shire are from Melbourne, there's great synergy in selling to those I know from Bayside and St Kilda who want to embrace a tree change life. My career and life experience enables me to share a bespoke sales process that appeals to anyone from regional local to city CEO, everyone enjoys an energised, passionate agent who can help navigate their personal real estate journey. What are some of the best/most memorable listings you've ever shown? What made them special? The first is 311 Camerons Lane, Beremboke. This is an architectural, Peter McIntyre masterpiece which was positioned sky high overlooking the Brisbane Ranges, You Yangs and Cario Bay. The property is stunning in many ways, however, given its remoteness, in a suburb that most people have never heard of, I knew I had to create a well-considered, tailored campaign. I initially sold it issuing my unique emotive-informative-story telling video and digital tools, which evoked interested from an overseas celebrity, Guy Pearce, and resulted with a 'site unseen' sale. We should never underestimate the power of video, WhatsApp and FaceTime - it was Covid-19 and I used all the remote tools possible, and it paid off. A year later I was asked to resell the property, in a new market with pending interest rate rises and a new world who had adjusted to 'living with Covid'. The application of high energy, video and digital tools attracted a high level of interest. My vendor embraced my style and I was able to exceed his expectations. The Australia-wide media reports attracted many people who were not 'potential buyers' and it was challenging but exciting to be able to negotiate with a high number of buyers until I was able to identify 'the right buyer' and settle within 14 days (the fastest sale I have executed). The second property is 55 Eighteenth Street, Hepburn. This was the beginning of my love for passive solar designs. Good passive design should reduce or eliminate the need for additional heating or cooling depending on your location. A passively designed home can deliver a lifetime of thermal comfort, low energy bills, and low greenhouse gas emissions. What makes your 'patch' of the market special? Its got all the qualities to make ones heart sing! Fresh air, community, local produce, infrastructure. It's a regional tree change location with amazing retail, gourmet delights, wineries, schools, healthcare, day spas and the list goes on... How has the pandemic changed your market (prices/demographics/the way you do business)? Prices have soared due to the strong demand for lifestyle-treechange properties ... Urban residents were feeling the pressure of lockdowns and homes with limited outdoor space which evokes the desire for space and fresh air. The demographics active in the market now are mostly buyers from urban locations, such as Melbourne, who want to acquire properties to enjoy as a holiday home or short term investment which they hope will be a future permanent residence or some people are selling their city properties to move to Daylesford-Hepburn Springs and surrounds and occasionally commute to CBD or remain working from home. What's the outlook for prestige properties in your market? I expect 'Insta-worthy properties' with the right sales program will continue to evoke an interest, especially if it's a prestigious well presented lifestyle property. Property owners need to understand that there are rising interest rates on the horizon and market forces which are creating uncertainty for some. Therefore the demand for prestige properties will remain but despite some peoples beliefs, I wholeheartedly believe that only those properties which are well presented with a well considered bespoke marketing campaign will evoke premium prices. Properties beyond $1.5 million in regional Victoria will not sell themselves, they need innovative agents with high energy and sound strategies What's your favourite property currently on the market and why? The Oak & Monkey Puzzle owned by Natasha Morgan at 133 Ballan Daylesford Road, Spargo Creek. I love it because Natasha Morgan was once a city girl and has embraced mother nature with gusto to create a magical residence ... I love sustainable properties with edible gardens.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/138291488/3e8d70b0-d3c5-4eb0-a9d9-f161a86a89bf.jpg/r171_0_2166_1127_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg