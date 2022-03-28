Miners Rest man fined thousands for dumping industrial waste illegally

news, latest-news,

A Miners Rest man was convicted and fined thousands of dollars for illegally dumping rubbish in Lara and Werribee, according to the Environment Protection Authority. Luke Kostecki, also known as Josh Norris, was fined $6000 and ordered to pay $3000 in costs after being convicted for dumping loads of industrial waste at two properties. The EPA told the Magistrates' Court timber, household waste, tyres, furniture, mattresses, plastics, piping, carpet, plaster board, and concrete was among the dumped rubbish. READ MORE: Council to clean up building rubbish dumped at Regional Workers Memorial in Delacombe Kostecki was running a skip bin hire business at the time, and was issued with a remedial notice in 2019 after dumped waste was found on the Lara property. The notice required him to stop accepting waste, according to the EPA, and remove all of it for lawful disposal by January 2020. The court was told a follow up inspection showed the waste had not been removed and more had been stockpiled at the Lara site. In April 2020, a report of illegal dumping at Werribee led to an investigation that found evidence of trucks dumping skip loads of waste during the night - Kostecki's business had collected the skips from around Geelong and the Bellarine Peninsula in March and April. EPA charged the man with two counts of dumping industrial waste at unlicensed sites, and one of failing to comply with an EPA remedial notice. In a media release, the EPA's acting regional manager for southwest Victoria, Alison Muscroft, said it is important to note that there was no profit to be made in committing the offence. "This kind of offending is all about avoiding the cost of taking waste to a properly licensed facility for recycling or disposal. Dumping industrial waste on the environment means trying to dump the cost on the community or the landlord," she said. IN THE NEWS "Individuals have paid money to Mr Kostecki in the belief that their waste is being handled in a legitimate manner. This court outcome sends a clear message that illegal dumping will not be tolerated, and offenders will have fines added on to the costs of cleaning up." The EPA adds anyone hiring a skip bin should take steps to make sure they are doing business with a reputable firm, so they can know their waste will not wind up dumped in the bush or on vacant land Advice is available online.

