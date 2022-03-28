coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | MONDAY, MARCH 28 NEW CASES: 135 (up from 92 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 850 (up from 802 yesterday) Ballarat has reported 135 new cases of COVID-19, an increase on the 92 infections reported on Sunday. Along with the daily case increase, the number of active infections in the city has jumped to 850, compared to 802 yesterday. In other areas: Statewide, 8m739 new cases have been recorded in the latest reporting period. There have been no deaths reported in the last 24 hours. 252 patients remain in hospital, 21 in ICU and 6 on a ventilator. Meanwhile, Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed he has tested positive to the virus. In a statement, Mr Andrews said he completed a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) this morning, after developing mild symptoms including a sore throat and mild temperature. "I have tested positive to COVID-19 and will no isolate for the next seven days." he said " So far Cath and the kids have tested negative. As they are close contacts, they will also isolate for the next seven days." Victoria's Deputy Premier, James Merlino, will become Acting Premier until Mr Andrews returns from isolation. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/8caa3f21-574d-4814-b1f5-b34e9f2a25ce.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg