news, latest-news,

A historic mine office and Manchester Unity Independent Order of Oddfellows lodge in Sebastopol, which hosted a 1901 visit from the Duke and Duchess of York (later King George V), could become a medical centre. A planning application has been lodged for the historic building at 113 Albert Street Sebastopol, which was the former South Star Gold Mine No. 1. Offices dating back to around 1886 to 1909, and the former MUIOFF Lodge and most recently the I Made It, Creative Cafe. The landmark Sebastopol building has heritage protection and plans lodged with council call for partial demolition to the rear of the existing heritage buildings, leaving the historic building front intact. The proposed floor plan contains a revised front from the verandah, a large general waiting area, with a reception desk, consulting rooms, a storage room staff room, admin office and two toilets. The height of the additional construction at the back of the building will be 3.4m. In its planning application, land development consultants Beveridge Williams and Co Pty Ltd outlined the attributes of the building and its history. "The MUIOOF Lodge (former South Star Gold Mine No. 1 Offices), located at 113 Albert Street Sebastopol, to the extent of the fabric dating between c1886 and 1909. The Lodge is a long, narrow asymmetrical timber building, featuring a traverse gable roof and projecting gabled bay. Beneath the verandah are four six-over-six sash windows and a door with six cricket-bat panels and a highlight," they wrote in a heritage report. "There is a highset window to the projecting gable whose multipane sashes (as visible in historic photos) have been removed. The bargeboards to this gable have a star motif. The verandah has a concave roof and retains its cast-iron freeze, and bluestone border at ground level. "Constructed as the offices for the South Star Gold Mine (located immediately behind and adjacent). The mine manager's residence (former) is located opposite at 122 Albert Street, Sebastopol. The MUIOOF Lodge is of historic, social and aesthetic significance to the City of Ballarat. The MUIOOF Lodge is of historic significance as the only surviving Gold Mine Office associated with the Sebastopol goldfields. "It is of further historic interest for its role in hosting the Duke and Duchess of York (later King George V) in 1901; a reflection of the importance of the mine as one of the few successful mining enterprises operating during this later gold-mining period. "The MUIOOF Lodge is of social significance as the temporary site of the Sebastopol branch of the Manchester Unity Independent Order of Oddfellows (MUIOOF), a friendly society providing health, welfare and funeral benefits and life assurance policies to its middle and working class members. "The MUIOOF Lodge is of aesthetic significance as a local landmark commemorating Sebastopol's mining past, which is situated on a prominent central site." They assured council the original building would remain visible from the street with the proposed "moderate" extension to allow for its use as a medical centre without impacting the heritage nature of the building. IN OTHER NEWS The medical centre is anticipated to operate six days a week from 8.30am to 6pm on weekdays, and 8.30am to 12 noon on Saturday with three medical practitioners operating from the centre but with potential to have five. The estimated cost of the project is $500,000. Developers also warned of the potential cost to the community of the building remaining vacant if a permit was not granted for the works. "This could have an impact on the security of the building to protect it from vandalism as well as vermin and environmental issues such as storms and floods which may result in damage to the property. If the existing building is damaged any future, then not only will this result in additional cost to the owner, but it may also have the potential to cause significant damage to the building which would result in the demolition of the building thereby resulting in the loss of a significant heritage building to the Ballarat community." Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/c618dfef-e2b7-468e-8511-23f0e4259a63.jpg/r12_248_4839_2975_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg