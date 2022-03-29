news, latest-news,

New and junior nurses working in Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department are taking the next step and taking part in an innovative new program to develop their skills. Next Step participants receive extra face to face training and mentors in the emergency department both support them and assess their newly-learned skills during shifts in the ED. The program is the brainchild of ED clinical nurse teacher Fiona Abbott and Centre for Education and Training clinical nurse educator Rebecca Huff who saw the need to increase clinical knowledge and nursing practice in junior nurses and those new to the ED, which would in turn improve overall patient care. It's a program that has taken on even more significance since it started three years ago, with the COVID pandemic putting unprecedented pressure on hospital emergency departments, changing how they operate and seeing an influx of new nursing staff put on to help deal with the crisis. "This was started before COVID but with the onset of COVID the strain it put on the department and stress for junior staff feeling out of depth, craving education and mentors was massive," Ms Abbott said. "The program really hones skills to promote safety in the department for patients and staff ... and so patients get the most appropriate care and nurses pick up quickly on any clinical deterioration." With huge recruitment and the need to retain exhausted staff the program has allowed for training and support on both sides. "Having that extra level of education and support encourages people to stick around and want to do it," she said. Participants take part in eight study days throughout the year with face to face lessons, and mentors on the floor in the ED provide on-the-job training, support and hands-on bedside assessment. In its first year the program had six applicants, and this year there were more than 50 for the 12 available places with some inquiries already about next year's program. Emergency department nurse unit manager Grant Berriman said they had been looking for a pathway for new staff to follow to get to where they want in their career, with Next Step providing the knowledge they need in the specialty area of ED nursing and setting participants up for post-graduate study if they desire. "Most EDs have seen growth (over the past two years) and we've got over 200 nurses in ED now which comes with a dilution of skill-set across various areas which is why we have these conversations ... there's a lot more staff on the team and how do we support them. Each nurse has got a skill set at an individual level," he said. IN OTHER NEWS "We want the community to see there's a lot of work we do behind the scenes they don't realise is happening but it's directly going to impact and support the community and be a positive thing for people coming in to the ED and getting seen." Mr Berriman said the success of the Next Step program had led to staff thinking about a similar approach for nurses starting immediately out of their graduate year, and other training programs as nurses progress through the levels toward nurse in charge. With the creation of Grampians Health it is also likely the program could be rolled out to other health services that have come together with Ballarat Health to create the new organisation. Ms Abbott said the program had also opened the eyes of senior staff to new roles in nurse education, with several of the volunteer mentors from early years of the program now co-facilitators this year and helping write the curriculum.

