Lumen Christi pupils are learning how to shine with a renewed focus on their school-wide positive behaviour program. Pupils and staff shone in bright colours or dressed as superheroes for a fun day to promote the different elements of the acronym SHINE (be Safe, Have respect, Include others, Never give up, strive for Excellence). While it was a fun day of activities, craft and events to instill the values, teacher Melita Corfee said it was more important than ever to affirm good behaviour and focus on childrens' social and emotional development after the last two years of COVID disruption. "We do social and emotional learning lessons as individual stand-alone lessons. Because of the pandemic it's even more important now to focus on the social and emotional development of kids who have been through so much. "And we integrate these components in to the curriculum ... so it's a school-wide support system we use that also links through to home." IN OTHER NEWS Students who show the values promoted also receive affirmation tokens that lead to certificates, having their photo in the Lumen Legends Hall of Fame, and a Lumen Legends lunch at the end of term. "We affirm good behaviour but don't reward it," Ms Corfee said. "Pushing your chair in, asking someone to play in a game are things that good people should do."

