Ballarat's Youth Advisory Board has been nominated for a major achievement award following the success of their Spring in the Park event, which was held for the second time on Saturday. Organiser Chloe Waddell said the group was thrilled to be nominated. "The nomination was focused on the work that we've done already throughout the couple of years that we've been around, but it had a real focus on this Spring in the Park event," she said. "How it connects communities and gets young people involved and showcases their abilities, so we're really excited about that." The winners of the 7News Young Achievers Award will be announced in April. Ms Waddell said she was glad to be back after a long wait from the inaugural event in 2019. "Being able to step back and look around and see how it ticked all the boxes that we were looking for, we had so many people there who were just having the best time," she said. This year's event was held in Victoria Park and saw an estimated 2000 people enjoy music, food and market stalls in a drug and alcohol free setting. Ms Waddell said this environment ensured everyone in the community could participate in the event and feel safe. "There's a lot of live music events that do have a focus on drugs and alcohol, we felt that there was a gap there for families and people who don't feel that's their thing," she said. "By making it a drug and alcohol free event, as well as an inclusive, accessible all ages and free entry event, we thought it really removes those barriers from almost everyone to be able to attend." Looking to the future, Ms Waddell said after a brief rest, organisers will be back to looking at the next instalment. "It was just absolutely amazing to look around and see so many people coming out from our community and travelling from places like Melbourne and other regional places in Victoria to come and connect," she said. "We've had lots of really positive feedback from everyone involved. People who came along, stall holders, contractors, performers, and lots of people asking when our next event will be". "Everyone had a smile on their face." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

