The federal budget rollout has begun ahead of its release on Tuesday night, with the Coalition preparing for an election in just a few months, but Ballarat hasn't starred in any early announcements. Early leaks show cost of living is front of mind for the federal government, with hints of a temporary 10 to 20 cent per litre fuel excise cut and cash payments of $250 to pensioners. The fuel excise cut, while not yet confirmed, is expected to last about six months. READ MORE: The federal budget: What we know so far Ballarat, which has been held by Labor MP Catherine King since 2001, was mentioned in an early infrastructure funding announcement on Monday morning - the Coalition will allocate another $45 million for upgrades along the 340 kilometre Sunraysia Highway, from Ballarat to the Calder Highway in Ouyen in the state's northwest. But don't expect big upgrades close to home just yet - according to a Department of Infrastructure factsheet, the commitment will be split between an intersection upgrade on the highway near Birchip, north of Donald, and money for "scoping and development to inform a future program of works for the Ballarat to Ouyen corridor". "The projects are expected to improve access for freight vehicles, leading to an overall increase in efficiency of the corridor. The projects are also expected to increase safety for all road users," the factsheet states. The funding will add to the $10 million previously announced for the project, and will be matched by $13.7 million from the state government. Victorian Senator Sarah Henderson said in a statement the road is a major freight route of "national importance". READ MORE: "This project will deliver targeted upgrades along the highway such as shoulder and intersection upgrades," she said. "This will ensure one of Victoria's most important freight corridors receives the investment it needs to support greater efficiency, productivity and road safety." The federal government will allocate more than $3 billion for freight hub infrastructure around Melbourne, but there is no mention of the proposed Intermodal Freight Hub at the Ballarat West Employment Zone. IN THE NEWS There's also no mention in pre-budget announcements of City of Ballarat's highest infrastructure priority, the duplication of Dyson Drive as part of the Ballarat Link Road's second stage, however this could come through when the federal election campaign kicks off properly. While no date has been set, the election is expected to take place by May 21. Ms King and the United Australia Party's Terri Pryse-Smith will be standing, with Liberal Party and Greens candidates expected to be announced soon. The federal budget will be announced on Tuesday at 7pm. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

