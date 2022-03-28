Fire danger period to end in the Ballarat region next week

news, latest-news,

Firefighters have warned not to become complacent about the risk despite the fire danger period ending in Ballarat and surrounds next week. The Country Fire Authority has announced the fire danger period (FDP) will end in the City of Ballarat, Golden Plains Shire, Hepburn Shire and Moorabool Shire at 1.00am on Monday, April 4. It comes as rainfall has resulted in below average fire conditions this summer, with reduced fire activity in both grasslands and forests. Average rainfall will continue across much of Victoria in the coming months, though temperatures are predicted to be warmer than normal. According to the latest Australian Seasonal Outlook, this will be particularly so in the western parts of the state. While it has been a relatively quiet summer in District 15, Acting Assistant Chief Fire Officer (A/ACFO) Chris Bigham said it meant local firefighters had been able to assist with responses further west. He warned that while the FDP was coming to an end as of next Monday, vigilance was critical. "While it is getting cooler with spasmodic rain, the unburnt fuels still remain in large parts of our area," he said "We're urging everyone to stay safe, whether you're living in or travelling to high bushfire risk areas," he said. "Please monitor the conditions on hot, dry and windy days, as we may still see some days of elevated fire risk." He said it was also important for residents to continue checking weather conditions, especially wind, if considering to burn-off. He also reminded people to always be alert when conducting a burn-off, to leave a three-metre fire break free from flammable materials around it and to have water and equipment at hand to extinguish a fire. A burn-off should never be left unattended. He said registering burn-offs was also an important step to prevent unnecessary emergency call-outs, while they must also be undertaken in compliance with local council regulations. "Registering your burn-off ensures that if somebody reports smoke, the incident will be cross- checked with the burn-off register, which will then prevent volunteer firefighters being taken away from workplaces, families and potentially genuine emergencies," A/ACFO Bigham said. Landowners can now register their burn-off online at www.firepermits.vic.gov.au. Alternatively, you can register with the Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority (ESTA) by calling 1800 668 511 or emailing burnoffs@esta.vic.gov.au Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

