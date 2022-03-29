Man allegedly groped school crossing guard

news, latest-news,

A man who allegedly groped a school crossing guard's breasts and then failed to abide by his bail conditions has been remanded in custody. Matthew Howarth, 25, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday after being remanded earlier in the week. The Ballarat Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team's Detective Senior Constable Paul Fiddaman read the alleged offending to the court. The court heard that Howarth had been charged with sexually assaulting a school crossing guard without her consent while she was working in Wendouree on March 1, 2022. He said the accused, who has no fixed address, entered a Wendouree store about 3.15pm before he allegedly made a sexual comment to somebody in the store. Shortly after leaving the store he allegedly approached a nearby school crossing. The court heard Howarth allegedly made sexual advances towards a school crossing guard and when she said no, he allegedly asked to have sex with her before grabbing her breasts with both hands. In shock, the woman pushed Howarth away. Haworth allegedly then told her she had nice breasts before walking away. CCTV footage captured in the area at the time shows Howarth in the vicinity, the court heard. The court was told the complainant and accused were not previously known to each other. Haworth was arrested nearby and upon arrest police found a small deal bag containing a white crystalline substance believed to be methylamphetamine. The court heard the victim continued to be mentally affected and was in constant fear he would return. After being granted bail, it was alleged that he failed to report to Ballarat Police Station three times, as per his bail conditions, between March 16 and 23. The court heard Howarth has "extensive criminal priors" dating back to 2018 that included dishonesty, family violence and drug possession offences. The court heard he had diagnosed mental health conditions. Representing himself, Howarth insisted he did not commit the alleged offences and wanted to be granted bail. Police submitted that Howarth was an unacceptable risk to endangering the welfare of the community and that he may commit further offences if granted bail. His bail was refused and he will return to court in June. Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292. Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.

