news, latest-news,

The state government is promising to connect another 1300 homes and 650 businesses to "superfast" fixed wireless internet in Ballarat. According to a state government media release, the upgrades will be in Wendouree, Alfredton, and Buninyong, part of a partnership with the NBN Co that will upgrade more than 34,000 residences over the next two years. The $73 million project will also include funding "business fibre zones", where "the government is subsiding infrastructure to minimise costs for businesses," according to the media release. Businesses in these zones can begin connecting from April. The state government is promising "speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second, this is typically 10 times faster than currently available". In Ballarat, there will be two business fibre zones, in Alfredton and Buninyong, "benefiting over 500 businesses". Upgrades of fibre to the premises will occur in Wendouree and Alfredton, to about 1300 residences and 150 businesses. State Minister for Innovation, Medical Research and the Digital Economy Jaala Pulford said in a statement the upgrades will improve internet speeds for "thousands" of families. "Better connectivity in Victoria is critical in creating more opportunities for jobs, supporting small business and keeping people connected," she said. According to the government's Connecting Victoria website, locations are selected by "considering existing gaps in connectivity and where infrastructure improvements will make the biggest difference for communities and businesses, particularly in terms of economic opportunities, safety and inclusion". "The Victorian Government is funding NBN Co to run fibre along streets past homes and businesses in selected locations. In return, NBN Co has committed to install a fibre connection at no charge all the way to the premises where an order for a 100 megabit per second service is placed with a participating retail service provider," the website states. "Victorians can find out whether they are eligible for an FTTP connection and register their interest on NBN Co's website. All FTTP fibre funded by the Victorian Government is due to be rolled out by mid-2024, with some locations being able to connect from mid-2023." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/5cbe1651-77fd-4f75-b102-e7205e8fedad.JPG/r11_254_4917_3026_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg