A more than decade-old vision for a combined mixed-use community hub and sports precinct at Buninyong Royal Park hangs in the balance, with stage two of the project almost entirely contingent on state government funding. City of Ballarat funded stage one of the project - comprising revitalised soccer fields complete with lighting and new amenities, including change rooms and club facilities - at a cost of some $1.8 million, but hopes to partner with the Victorian government to deliver the second and final leg of the development. At the heart of the proposed stage two works lies a vibrant, sustainably designed mixed-use community hub and garden, projected to cost $1.75 million. IN THE NEWS While the plan for the development is still in its formative stages, it's broadly envisaged to deliver a community space for a range of different groups, including Friends of Royal Park, Community Garden Group, Buninyong Soccer Club, Landcare and others. In line with that vision, Member for Western Victoria Andy Meddick and City of Ballarat recently submitted a joint budget bid with the state government for $1.5 million to fund the project, which - if approved - could be completed by the end of 2023. Drawing on the success of the Ballarat North Community Centre, City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said the mixed-use character of the community hub would be a boon for social cohesion and development within what was already a strong community. "Gone are the days where we just build a single stand-alone building for a single organisation," he said. "Our best facilities are ones that are shared by multiple groups." "The benefits are usually spread across organisations, too, as they spend time with each other...and that's what I love about those initiatives." It was a sentiment shared by Mr Meddick, who said it was precisely the mixed-use character of the proposal that lent the funding bid added weight. "It speaks to the strength of the bid that so many groups are making it other than just a single entity," he said, adding that the overall sense of community wellbeing afforded by such projects was "immeasurable". Although the master plan for the community hub foreshadows the use of sustainable design, such as solar power, off-the-grid electricity storage and rain water storage tanks, Cr Moloney said the extent to which the building would incorporate those design elements would ultimately turn on the level of funding received from state government, assuming funding was approved. "[We want it to be as sustainable as possible [and] with $1.5 million you can achieve a lot; anything less than that, you start making sacrifices which are not ideal for anyone," he said. "This project is still at a concepts-design stage, which is why we appreciate [Mr Meddick's] support, because without the cash, it remains a concept." Buninyong community member Shell Corcaran, who's heavily involved in the planning negotiations, said the particulars around sustainable design would be worked through in the coming weeks. "That engagement starts to get a bit more robust this week," she said. "There's a lot of thought being put in to it and we're hoping to see some initial designs this week." "I'm fairly certain that [the community hub] will have a wonderful showcase of sustainability in the end." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

