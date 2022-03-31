news, latest-news,

South Sudanese musician Gordon Koang will return to make people "come together and clap their hands" at his first performance in Ballarat since 2019 on Friday night at The Eastern. The event was rescheduled from last year's plans due to COVID-19 and is part of Koang's 'Unity' tour celebrating his eleventh album of the same name. Koang said it was exciting to be back. "It was really hard sometimes when we were in the lockdown, we missed our audience," he said. "When we were performing online on Zoom, some people used to dance in their houses - but now it's a very good time to get out there." Koang sings in English, Arabic and his mother-tongue Nuer. Friday's audiences will be treated to his high energy sound, with new tracks from the Unity album and older classics alike brimming with Koang's signature positive messaging. "I do my music with love and peace and unity," he said. "Now we get people to have fun, it's the first thing from my music, we need people to get the meaning of the songs." Koang, who is blind, will be accompanied by a seven piece band and plays the thom, a traditional Nuer stringed instrument. He said while he cannot see the crowd, he's looking forward to the energy in the room on Friday night. "When I am on the stage, I don't know how many people are in front of me, but when I hear their voices, 'Gordon, play one more, Gordon, we love your music,' then I'll know that there's people around me," he said. "It's really fantastic, I feel happy when I hear that." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160696252/fd1b534a-6eed-409f-918a-81faf3baf8b9.jpg/r0_428_5760_3682_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg