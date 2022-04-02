news, latest-news, Skin cancer, Cancer Council, Tradies

Tradespeople are no strangers to safety precautions at work however recent statistics released by the Cancer Council show a key aspect is missing from many worker routines - applying sunscreen. Ballarat Trade Services owner Greg Quayle has been in the industry for decades and said he was now paying for unprotected time spent in the sun early in his career. "I'm getting skin cancers cut off my face now at 59 years of age, I attribute that to work and leisure, sport in the sun," he said. "I'm probably one of those people who neglected the sunscreen back in the day ... it just wasn't emphasised enough." The data, which was collected from a sample of 600 workers across various trades, showed in Victoria, 21 per cent of tradespeople surveyed rarely or occasionally wore sunscreen throughout summer. The figures dropped further in winter months with almost half admitting they only rarely or occasionally apply sunscreen at 48 per cent. The same survey found 56 per cent of Victorian tradespeople knew colleagues who had skin cancer, and 35 per cent had been treated for skin cancer or a potential skin cancer spot themselves. Mr Quayle said often safety measures taken on site were for immediate dangers. "By the time you get skin cancer, it's ten, 20 years down the track. When you cut your finger off it's an immediate thing, 'I should've had gloves on'," he said. "Whereas wearing sunscreen - skin cancer sneaks up on you." According to the Cancer Council, 95 per cent of skin cancers are caused by UV damage, with tradespeople receiving between five to ten times the amount of UV exposure compared to indoor workers. Two-thirds of respondents of the survey - 66 per cent - reported being concerned about developing skin cancer, and over a fifth - 22 per cent - did not believe sunscreen was necessary every day. Cancer Council Australia chief executive Dr Tanya Buchanan said Australia has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world. "Tradies are known to have high standards when it comes to safety on site, but this data shows many aren't fully considering sun safety as a part of their daily routines," she said. Dr Buchanan urged workers to remember the Cancer Council's 'five S's to prevent sun damage': Slip on a shirt, Slop on sunscreen and Slap on a hat, Seek shade and Slide on sunglasses. "A few minutes each day to follow the 'five S's' can help prevent skin cancer caused by UV, regardless of the time of year, so it's important for tradies to remember to be SunSmart," she said. And skin cancer is not the only workplace cancer risk tradespeople face. Last year in August, the Cancer Council used Tradies National Health Month to highlight common cancer risks around worksites, including inhalation of diesel engine exhaust emissions, silica dust, asbestos, wood dust, and exposure to fumes and ultraviolet radiation from welding. Ballarat-based Stroud Homes director Simon Walshe said sun protection was a matter of personal responsibility which could be promoted through implementing sunscreen application into standard safety routines. "I don't think it's a culture thing of, you know, 'you're weak if you put sunscreen on,' I think it's just the culture of no one uses it - it's not around, and no one's talking about it," he said. "Tradies are generally very safety conscious, but their personal safety around [being] sun smart is something that's kind of slipped by the wayside". "They do have that ability to follow safety but I think it's just about trying to push the story around sun safety." Hats, sunglasses and long sleeve shirts are some sun smart options for tradespeople in addition to sunscreen. The Cancer Council has released a free SunSmart Tradie Toolbox that includes resources for tradespeople, and posters for worksites to promote sun safety. It notes that in addition to outdoor work, higher risk factors of skin cancer include those with fair skin or many moles on their skin, have a family history of skin cancer, or a history of skin cancer or bad sunburn. For Mr Quayle, he said he welcomed more emphasis on sun protection and would like to see sunscreen readily available at more worksites. "The trouble is not everyone's at a work site where they've got a sunscreen station ... that's virtually up to the tradies to carry their own, then it becomes a self management thing that doesn't always work," he said. "Unless someone's been directly affected by skin cancer, they really don't think it's going to happen to them." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

