Seeing Damascus College evolve from three separate schools and consolidate and grow at its Mount Clear site is one of the highlights of Matthew Byrne's 13 years as principal of the school. But it's the relationships with students, staff and families that he will miss the most when he steps down as principal at the end of term. Mr Byrne will maintain his links with the school, taking on a new job as deputy director of Catholic education at the Diocese of Ballarat Catholic Education Ltd which will see him work with Damascus and 63 other Catholic schools across western Victoria. "The extraordinary beauty of the Damascus College site extends to the people and work of those associated with the college. I am very proud to have been a part of the journey that has seen the college become a school of choice within the greater Ballarat region," he said. The college has operated wholly from its current Mount Clear site since 2011 when Mr Byrne became principal. "We have consolidated at Mount Clear and built up the facilities on that site. We've been able to create a chapel space, amazing learning and teaching facilities, recently opened our new Damascus events centre ... and grown in our appreciation of the site, our beautiful bush setting." Building the school community and its identity in the broader community has been a priority which has paid dividends over the past two years. "There's been a great breadth in our programs that we have grown, introducing a vertical pastoral care structure with a really strong house base, introducing rowing, maintaining a strong performing arts focus, building a strong relationship with East Timor has been exciting, and Emmaus Catholic Primary School started on the site before moving across the road," he said. In particular the strong pastoral care focus came to the fore over the past two years of COVID disruption, lockdowns and remote learning. "I'm really proud of how our staff team have worked particularly over last two years, and the way our whole community has worked together ... that's what I have loved. I'm proud of the collaboration and professionalism of our staff and the beautiful nature of our students and families. "We have had to reimagine education over that time. We had no lead up to it and if you think about secondary schooling, the breadth of offerings we have and the curriculum to take that online, sometimes only getting notice at 4pm of a change the next day ... to send nearly 1200 young people and nearly 170 staff to switch to remote learning was a massive effort. "But I think the past two years have been an affirmation of the place of education in societal disruption and it has been a real privilege to be able to contribute to that." IN OTHER NEWS The tight-knit pastoral care groups were able to extend assistance to students and families noted to be struggling or at risk of disengaging. "None of us had every done something like this (remote learning) before and this is where our ability to collaborate was really important. People were very trusting in their vulnerability and sharing with us the practical implications of changes on a case by case situation so we could navigate." And he said the challenges continue in 2022 with students, staff and families forced to isolate as COVID moves through the community. "I thank the members of the Damascus community for their belief, support and trust over these past 13 years and I remain invested in the future growth of the College and the journey of those who have attended our community."

