'They're more likely to get their lives back on track': Ballarat Drug Court officially launched

A new 'innovative' court service for people trapped in the cycle of drug-related re-offending has officially launched in Ballarat. Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes attended the Ballarat Drug Court opening on Tuesday morning on Armstrong Street North. This year is the first time the Drug Court program has been available in regional Victoria, with another specialised court launching in Shepparton in January. Ms Symes said it was important to make these services available outside of Melbourne. "We're investing in drug courts because we know they work," she said. "By supporting people to reduce alcohol and drug use instead of just punishing them, they're more likely to get their lives back on track and less likely to re-offend." Offenders facing the Ballarat Magistrates' Court for drug-related offending can apply to have their case heard in the Drug Court, since its launch on February 28. The first participant started in the program last week. READ MORE: Drug Court launched in Ballarat to help reduce drug-related re-offending Many Ballarat lawyers are now speaking with their clients about the option and making referrals for Drug Court assessments. Each case must meet a set of extensive criteria and the offender must be pleading guilty to all charges to be eligible for a Drug and Alcohol Treatment Order. The Ballarat Drug Court can take 35 participants. It is located near the Magistrates' Court and other services including Victoria Legal Aid and employment agencies. Lawyers told The Courier earlier this month they were excited to have this new option for their clients, to give them hope and a response specifically targeted to their needs. "I feel emotional thinking about the hope it is going to give some people and the potential to change lives. It really excites me that we have this option here," defence lawyer Heidi Keighran said. Offenders must attend Drug Court weekly for a magistrate to check in on progress after sentencing, do routine drug and alcohol testing and engage in assessment and treatment. They may be required to attend educational, vocational, employment or other programs and must comply with residential and curfew conditions. Case managers, clinical advisors, alcohol and drug counsellors, the police and Victoria Legal Aid members assist participants to achieve their treatment and recovery goals. "We want to help people," Ms Symes said. "We want to identify the issues, treat drug and alcohol problems and provide support so that people can re-identify who they are, who they want to be, connect with services and get on the right path to recovery. "Some of the success stories are heartwarming... It is life changing." Rewards and sanctions are used to encourage positive behaviour and address any non-compliance. Sanctions can be issued for positive drug tests and accrue each time. Seven sanctions means offenders serve seven days in custody. Orders can be up to two years, allowing time for offenders to rebuild their lives and break patterns of drug abuse leading to crime. "The Drug Court program helps to break the cycle of dependency and re-offending," Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said. "It's good news for our community that this is officially open and helping Ballarat locals get a fresh start." Research shows addressing the underlying causes of crime reduces re-offending, increases community safety and decreases the burden on the courts and corrections system, according to the state government. Evaluations have shown a 70 per cent reduction in prison time for participants on a Drug and Alcohol Treatment Order. They have also shown a 32 per cent reduction in unemployment and a 23 per cent reduction in re-offending rates over the first 12 months after program completion. Drug Court started in Dandenong in 2002 and was expanded to Melbourne in 2017. The expansion to Ballarat and Shepparton was announced in 2020, with $35 million in the 2019/20 state government budget, also for a County Court Drug pilot. Ms Symes said she would love to roll-out more Drug Courts across the state. "Hopefully the success stories will speak for themselves and I will be able to tap the Treasurer on the shoulder for more funding for more places in the future," she said. "There is a lot of country areas that I think are right for this type of program." Cases that are deemed ineligible for the Drug Court and a Drug and Alcohol Treatment Order are referred back to the Magistrates' Court for sentencing. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/6b6d5895-c1a6-4fc6-8cda-5b47aaa1f2fd.jpg/r0_200_3966_2441_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg