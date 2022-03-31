news, latest-news,

Planning is underway for the City of Ballarat's Youth Strategy 2022-2026 with a representative group of Ballarat's young people at the helm. The group, comprised of a dozen youths aged between 12 to 25, will act as co-designers of the five year plan with the City of Ballarat. For 13-year-old Chloe Yeluri, who had volunteered with the Ballarat Youth Council and the Ballarat Observatory prior to joining the group, youth inclusion was a no-brainer. "Say [the council] were looking at specific medicines with the hospital and how dangerous they could be, they wouldn't make a decision around that without consulting doctors," she said. "If they were concerned about a breed of dog on the streets, they wouldn't make a decision without consulting vets and people who work with animals - so why should counsel make a decision about youth without consulting us first?" Among key areas of focus for the group are youth mental health, LGBTQI+ issues, housing, schooling and transport. Group member Joshua Arthur, 24, works in housing and has previously been nominated for a Ballarat youth award, and said the process of working with the council has been wholly positive. "It's been conducive to creativity and speaking freely and building on ideas and developing ideas," he said. "It's very youth driven, there's no one higher up saying, 'oh, I think you should go in this direction,' it's actually completely youth driven and it's the youths' ideas and it's the youths' voice, and it's really centred around that 12 to 25 age bracket." In order to understand what issues are important to the broader community, the group has developed surveys for three separate groups. The Youth Survey is for young people who live, work, study or play in Ballarat aged 12 to 25, the Community Survey is for adults involved with youth - parents, carers, guardians, elders, volunteers and coaches. Finally, there is a Youth Sector Survey for community organisations. Group member Remi Turkovic, 15, is an LGBTQI+ activist and also sits on the youth advisory group at the Y Ballarat, and said questions across surveys were carefully considered by the group. "It was definitely a case of what data do we need, what sort of groups, what sort of information do we need to get, and what can we cut out," he said. "There was definitely a variety due to the ages, and that definitely added into how we would pick out what specifically we wanted to ask." For Remy, being part of the group meant being able to actively participate in something that influenced his life. "In school, I hear so many people saying that Ballarat has nothing to do or nothing that's available for our youth and this is our opportunity to change that," he said. "Since the surveys come out, I've told them to take the survey." The surveys have been open for around two weeks, and have already received over 240 responses. City of Ballarat youth worker Craig said the number of responses could be attributed to group members sharing among their networks. "The group encompasses a range of ages, cultures and identities ... we wanted the group to be as diverse as possible," he said. "They're ambassadors in their schools and communities." Surveys close April 8, to have your say visit mysay.ballarat.vic.gov.au/generation-now-youth-voices-youth-vision. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

