BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | TUESDAY, MARCH 29 NEW CASES: 173 (up from 135 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 890 (up from 850 yesterday) Ballarat has recorded another increase in daily COVID-19 cases, with 173 reported on Tuesday. The cases are up on the 135 infections reported on Monday. The number of active cases has also increased from 850 on Monday to 890 on Tuesday. In other areas: VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | TUESDAY, MARCH 29 NEW CASES: 10,916 DEATHS: 5 IN HOSPITAL: 284 ICU: 33 Australia's leading vaccine advisory group is considering whether to approve COVID-19 boosters for 12 to 15-year-olds. As the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation last week moved to approve a fourth dose for elderly and at-risk people, the group is also weighing up whether to expand the vaccine rollout for young people. A statement from the federal health department said ATAGI was reviewing data on the use of the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds as a booster. Currently, boosters are only approved for those 16 and over. The review of Pfizer data will include information on serious illness, epidemiology and international rollout among the age group. "ATAGI is continuing to look at emerging evidence on the use of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments as part of its ongoing review of current recommendations," the health department said in a statement. It comes after ATAGI last week approved a winter dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to those over 65, Indigenous Australians over 50, those in aged or disability care, along with those who are immunocompromised. The fourth dose, or second booster, will be rolled out among the cohort from April 4, with people eligible for the dose four months after their first booster shot. However, a second booster was not recommended for the broader population. The new ATAGI advice was put in place ahead of a predicted surge of COVID-19 cases in winter, coinciding with a likely spike in flu cases. Case numbers of COVID-19 have been increasing across the country in recent days due to infections linked to an Omicron sub-variant. On Tuesday, Tasmania recorded the state's highest daily case count since it reopened its border in mid-December, along with its 30th fatality. In Victoria, opposition leader Matthew Guy is isolating after his son tested positive for COVID-19, one day after Premier Daniel Andrews returned a positive result. NSW Treasurer Matt Kean has also tested positive, saying the virus has finally caught up with him. There were 46,888 new cases of COVID-19 reported nationally on Monday, with 16,199 in NSW, 8739 in Victoria, 7816 in Queensland, 7288 in WA, 4140 in SA, 1726 in Tasmania, 701 in the ACT and 279 in the Northern Territory. Six deaths linked to the virus were also reported on Monday, with three of those in NSW and three in SA. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

