Nation's best polocrosse players go into battle in Ballarat

The cream of Australian polocrosse players is stepping up onto the national stage for the first time in four years in Ballarat. The Australian Polocrosse National Championships, which are usually contested every two years, are making a return after being cancelled in 2020 owing to COVID-19 restrictions when they were also scheduled to be held in Ballarat. Competition gets into full swing for 300 players at the Ballarat polocrosse fields in Mitchell Park on Wednesday and continues until Sunday. Polocrosse Victoria president Matt Morgan said it was fantastic to have the sport up and running at the elite level after a two-year interruption. "There's real excitement." The nationals largely comprises team from the eastern seaboard, with Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria joined by South Australian representatives. Morgan said unfortunately COVID-19 border restrictions were lifted too late for West Australia and Northern Territory players to make the trip. He said taking this into consideration, the nationals were bringing together the best of the best. "All the riders and their horses are super fit and ready to go." Morgan said the four fields were in excellent condition, with the polocrosse community getting strong supprt from the City of Ballarat in preparing for the return of the nationals to Ballarat for the first since 2010. He estimated the nationals had attracted some 2000 people Up to 1000 spectators are expected each day, with the biggest turn-outs on Saturday and Sunday. A parade and opening ceremony took place on Tuesday, in addition to a junior game. The main schedule begins on Wednesday, with 14 games across two fields from 8am. The last fixture starts at 3pm. Preliminary rounds continue on Thursday and Friday, with finals on Saturday and Sunday.

