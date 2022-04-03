community,

A NEW learner-driver program is helping Georgia Hunt to gain enough confidence on the road before taking her driver licence test. This is added experience the 19-year-old said she unlikely would have been able to build. Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative has partnered with The Ballarat Foundation to support more disadvantaged young drivers become safe on the road. Ms Hunt has already clocked up her full 120 hours required to sit for her driver licence. She looked forward to being able to driver herself to work once she earned her licence and the added independence this would offer. The TAC L2P Program, run in this region via The Ballarat Foundation, matches young learner drivers who have no access to a vehicle or supervising driver with a volunteer mentor. Under the BADAC partnership, young Indigenous people in the region are matched with a BADAC volunteer in a culturally safe and respectful environment. BADAC events manager assistant Michael Clark could hardly wait to get involved as a volunteer mentor. Mr Clark had already been helping young people he knew in learning to drive and he was honoured to be able to help more young people via BADAC. "It's very rewarding helping young people in the community with their driving," Mr Clark said. "This is a way to give back to the community and help community needs. Young ones who get their licence can have more freedom and independence and more chance for employment." BADAC donated a vehicle to the L2P program, complete with BADAC badges, that will open about 20 more places for learner drivers in the program. IN OTHER NEWS The partnership will also allow for BADAC driving mentors to train in facilitating non-confrontational conversation in the car for informal mentoring and building positive relationships. The Ballarat Foundation community impact manager Stacey Oliver said community partnerships in programs, such as working with BADAC in L2P, were vital in helping to best reach those most in need across the region. Ms Oliver said the foundation could work alongside those who best knew the people they serve. "Working collaboratively, you can achieve so much more," Ms Oliver said. "We're sharing strengths and building on already established trusted relationships." Ballarat's L2P program as a wait-list of 92 young people. The Ballarat Foundation is seeking more volunteer mentors to assist learner drivers. Prospective mentors can visit ballaratfoundation.org.au, email l2p@ballaratfoundation.org.au or phone 0422 809 587.

