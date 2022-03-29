news, latest-news,

Train disruptions continue this week on the Ballarat line, with V/Line blaming work on the West Gate Tunnel project for the changes. For the last few weeks, coaches have replaced trains on the line as the work continues for some of the journey, often from Melton. This will continue from Thursday, March 31, from 8.30pm - according to the V/Line website, all evening trains in both directions will be fully replaced by buses for the entire journey. On Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, trains will be replaced from Melton in both directions all day - so if you're jumping on a train at Ballarat, you'll be fine until you get to Melton, then it's onto a bus, and similarly, if you're coming from Melbourne, head straight to the bus terminal at Southern Cross and cross your fingers there'll be a train waiting for you at Melton. Sunday, April 3, and Monday, April 4, will be a bit different - if you're heading from Melbourne to Ballarat, it'll be coach then train until 8pm, then after 8pm, coach the whole way. Heading from Ballarat to Melbourne, it's train then coach until 7pm, then coach the whole way after 7pm. READ MORE: The ongoing fight for accessible public transport spaces in Ballarat is amplified by statewide 'Transport for All' campaign Coaches will also replace trains for the entire journey after 8pm on Tuesday, April 5 from Southern Cross to Ballarat, and from 7pm from Ballarat to Southern Cross. All these disruptions will also affect the Maryborough and Ararat lines. A temporary timetable will be in place from Friday to Monday, and is available online. IN THE NEWS So why are the tunneling works affecting regional trains? According to V/Line, "West Gate Tunnel Project works are taking place in close proximity to the tracks which carry V/Line trains to and from Southern Cross Station. Some service alterations are therefore required to maintain safety." Keep an eye on the V/Line website to stay up to date, and good luck making sure you get an express bus if you need one. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/fcc970ab-5c3c-4696-8c3e-9605f35f0914.JPG/r0_234_5568_3380_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg