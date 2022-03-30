Man accused of assaulting woman applies for bail

news, latest-news,

A magistrate has sought further information before deciding whether a man accused of assaulting a woman should be granted bail. David Brewer, 48, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court from custody on Tuesday to make an application for bail. A police lawyer said Brewer had been driving a woman he knew down Dowling Street in Wendouree on January 26 this year when he asked her to steal food from the shops. IN OTHER NEWS: The court heard that when she said she didn't want to, Brewer punched her in the face. "He veered onto the wrong side of the road and almost collided head-on with an off-duty police member who was driving in the opposite direction," the police lawyer said. The police officer completed a u-turn, noted the woman was in danger and called Triple-0. "The accused continued to punch the victim approximately 20 more times," the lawyer said, adding the woman asked the accused to stop the car several times. The court heard she opened the door in an attempt to escape but was held back by Brewer, who had hold of her hair. He then allegedly swerved onto the wrong side of the road, narrowly avoiding another collision, before stopping the car. The woman was able to seek assistance from the off-duty officer and she was taken to hospital for treatment. The court was told Brewer was also accused of assaulting the woman in October, after a verbal argument in his car resulted in him "pulling her hair and punching her in the head multiple times". When she asked to be let out of the car he stopped before exiting the car himself. While the woman cowered on the nature strip he knelt down and kneed her in the ribs. The woman was in hospital for two days due to her injuries, the court was told. The court heard he was also charged with contravening an intervention order with a different woman. Police contested his release from custody due to fears he could carry out further violence. Brewer's lawyer, Richard Foley, said his client had accommodation, a job, family and professional support by way of the opportunity to engage with the Court Integrated Services Program. Magistrate Ron Saines said the allegations were "grave". "These are allegations of the most persistent criminal violence in contravention of intervention orders and an ongoing failure to comply with court orders. "That raises the genuine question of risk, particularly given this man served a term of imprisonment in respect of drug trafficking and breaches of court orders." He asked the defence to procure information from Corrections about how he had engaged with his corrections order. The matter will return to court within a fortnight. If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline: 1300 789 978 or mensline.org.au or 1800 RESPECT Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/d87c6757-7218-411d-81d4-9591bc7a5e4f.jpg/r2_0_1122_633_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg