comment,

It is footy season again and injuries are being reported in the news every Monday after each round. Concussion is often mentioned in contact sports, including Australian football (AFL), and describes a mild brain injury that has, until relatively recently, been ignored except in the most extreme cases. In the last two decades research into the long-term effects of repeated concussion has attracted great interest in the sport science and health research community. This has led to better assessment after a head clash and player management for a safer return to sport. But, do the current guidelines go far enough? And what about non-professional levels of contact sports? Do they have appropriate protocols, staff properly trained to recognise, assess and deal with concussion and follow-up procedures for athletes after a concussion event? Concussion is an injury to the brain that results in temporary loss of normal brain function, often from a direct trauma through being hit by something, or hitting the head on the ground in a fall. This is relatively common in contact and combat sports and the symptoms can be immediate with loss of consciousness, disorientation and reduced motor function and balance. Symptoms can also be mild, making them more difficult to recognise. HAVE YOUR SAY BELOW. You will likely have heard the term mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), this is similar to concussion and the terms and often used interchangeably even in the medical literature and clinical care settings, but they are not quite the same. One reason concussion is more commonly used in hospital and clinical settings may be that is sounds less alarming than mTBI. The lack of clear definitions for these terms can lead to confusion and can delay diagnosis and appropriate treatment. While both terms are used to describe a relatively mild brain injury, concussion describes the mechanism of injury, the sudden movement of the brain within the skull resulting in damage to the external surface of the brain. Mild traumatic brain injury describes the resultant damage and is defined as a rating of 13 to 15 at 30 minutes post-injury on the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS). The GCS is an objective measure of injury severity according to three aspects of responsiveness: eye-opening, motor and verbal responses. A score greater than 15 means the patient is fully awake 9-12 indicates moderate injury and less than 9 is rated as severe brain injury. In the last few decades, concussion has attracted great interest in the sport science and health research community. Contributing to this interest is the extensive coverage of a series of litigations in the US by retired NFL and NHL players experiencing early onset of ageing-related brain deficiencies similar to those seen in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases. We have also seen famous retired athletes from other sports with severe symptoms, including boxer Muhammed Ali and Australian football legend Graham 'Polly' Farmer. In high school and college level contact and combat sports in the US, the risk of concussion has been reported as accounting for between 0.74 to 7.92 per cent of injuries across various studies. This has prompted more research in concussion in sport and results show a clear link between concussive impacts and substantial neurophysiological and neurocognitive dysfunction occurring immediately after the incident which can be evident minutes to hours after post-injury. The brains of some players, after they had died, have been examined and many showed signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). In CTE, the brain becomes damaged when the person experiences multiple blows to the head over long periods of time - perhaps a career in sport lasting several years or even decades. But not all head knocks are heavy enough to result in a concussion. While research into concussion is ongoing, some researchers have begun to focus more on the on the phenomenon commonly known as sub-concussion - injury to the brain that is very minimal with few, if any, noticeable acute signs or symptoms. As with concussion and mTBI, sub-concussion has also been poorly defined in the literature with some definitions referring to the movement of the brain within the skull and others describing the effects on brain function. This lack of clarity led me to write an opinion article suggesting a new term to describe the changes in brain function resulting from multiple very minor head impacts that are not associated with injury. This new term is mechanically induced neurophysiological disruption or MIND and was described in an opinion article published in Frontiers of Neurology: Neurotrauma in April 2022. The definition for MIND is "sudden or ballistic low magnitude movement of the brain that disrupts neurophysiological function and connectivity resulting in asymptomatic changes, with the potential to affect neural pathway function if performed repeatedly for long periods." An important aspect of this definition is the lack of any collision between the brain surface and the skull. A brain is very similar in consistency to jelly. So, the idea is that even without any contact with the skull the neural connections within the brain can be disrupted by the sudden movement when a player performs a tackle in AFL or rugby or heading a soccer ball. In fact, much of the research in sub-concussion has centred on heading the ball in soccer - a skill unique to the sport. For this article I define sub-concussion as the mechanism of the brain moving within the skull without contact with the skull that may cause MIND. During a 90-minute competitive soccer match, a player may head the ball six to 12 times, with more occurrences during practice. One study found that players head the ball 44 and 27 times (for men and women respectively) over a two-week period, and these actions are non-injurious. Another study of American footballers, who did not suffer a concussion, reported that disruption of white matter in the brain was directly proportional to number of tackles experienced, indicating a detrimental effect of sub-concussive impacts in American Football. One group of researchers investigated a protein which is a marker of damage to the central nervous system called serum neurofilament light (NF-L) protein. They found an increase of 26 per cent of the protein immediately after 40 headers in 20 minutes which increased to 311 per cent 22 days later, indicating structural and functional impacts of sub-concussive movements on the brain. Other studies have found short-term deficits in memory and long-term decrements in neuropsychological tests including memory, attention, verbal learning and reaction times. While several previous studies have evaluated subconcussion or MIND in rats, a recent article in Frontiers of Neurology: Neurotrauma assessed rats who received very light (10 per cent of the weight usually used in concussion studies in rats) repeated sub-concussive events equivalent to someone heading a soccer ball, three times per week for two weeks and found no change in neuromotor function which was assessed using specialised balance tests. However, after 12 weeks of repeated sub-concussive impacts, the rats exhibited moderate neuromotor dysfunction. It is the first study to show neuromotor dysfunction after multiple sub-concussive impacts in rats. Evidence for reduced integrity of the blood brain barrier (BBB) as a result of multiple sub-concussive impacts is mounting. The BBB has tight junctions between cells and acts as a kind of filter system to keep the brain safe from large molecules. Disruption of the BBB is commonly observed in Alzheimer's disease and new studies are suggesting a causal role to cognitive decline associated with the disease. Dysfunction of the BBB has been linked to mTBI and concussion and has been shown to occur in professional mixed martial artists and adolescent rugby players. Compromised BBB integrity may result in toxic molecules leaking through to the brain. This can eventually cause inflammation through oxidative stress which compromises the function of neural cells ultimately causing the cells to die. This is evidenced by a marker called glial fibrillary protein (GFAP) which activates astrocytes and microglia which respond to damage of neural cells. The evidence for a deleterious effect of repeated sub-concussive impacts from human and animal models is mounting quickly. It is important for researchers, coaches, athletes, parents and board members of sporting organisations to understand the effects of seemingly non-injurious head impacts of the kind commonly seen in many sports to consider the research carefully. The short and long term impact on a person's health must be at the forefront of consideration when developing rules in sports and guidelines for rehabilitation following a head impact to ensure the safety of participants at all levels. Many sports including Australian Rules football and Rugby codes are already working towards making their sport safer by changing tackle rules and enforcing mandatory time away from matches and training following mTBI. This should continue to be reviewed and monitored at all levels of contact sports into the future.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xZTdZ6tEPcDnFXvZB8aTeZ/d69ecc0b-b6fc-414d-a034-b2654276d300.jpg/r0_201_3961_2439_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg