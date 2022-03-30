Ballarat schools vying for national rowing titles

news, latest-news,

Reigning Ballarat head of the lake champion Ballarat Clarendon College launches its bid for the national schoolgirls' coxed four title at Nagambie on Thursday. BCC and Loreto College, which was third in the head of the lake, will be Ballarat's representatives in the schoolgirls' heats, which have attracted 19 crews. Ballarat Clarendon takes impressive form into the nationals. They finished 25.19 seconds clear in the head of the lake on Lake Wendouree and took out the head of the schoolgirls final by a similar margin. Loreto was second in the head of the schoolgirls after a second in the state championship, which BCC did not contest. Ballarat Clarendon College had its first outing of the championships with a win in an under-19 women's coxed four heat on Tuesday, qualifying the crew for the final on Friday. Loreto contested a heat and repechage, but did not progress any further. The schoolgirls' heats will be followed by repechages on Friday, semi-finals on Saturday and final on Sunday. Ballarat and Clarendon College and Damascus College will represent Ballarat Associated Schools in the schoolboys' coxed four heats on Thursday. BCC was third to Ballarat Grammar School in the head of the lake, while Damascus is stepping up at the nationals after contesting division two at the Ballarat school regatta. The schoolboys' will have repechages on Friday and the final on Sunday. Ballarat Grammar School and St Patrick's College have crews in other events at the nationals along with Wendouree Ballarat and Ballarat City rowing clubs. The championships were originally scheduled for Penrith, but were transferred owing to the impact of floods.

